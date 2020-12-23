Scene And Heard

Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) was thrilled to welcome Tamara Braun back to DAYS as Ava. “I personally love Tamara. I think she’s amazing,” raves Evans. “I love when she comes because she’s so talented and she brings so much, and it always makes our stuff better, so I was so excited that she was coming back. And I go overboard to tell her so because I think she’s awesome.” Evans says she is aware that some fans worry that Ava could cause problems for Steve and Kayla. “People may get upset about stories with Patch and Kayla or things that divide them, but it’s because we need more vehicles to bring them back together,” she points out. “I always think it’s a good thing because we need our conflict and we need our drama, and I would rather do love and family stories than chasing down someone in a different country. I’d rather be emotional and play family connections. Plus, true love prevails, that’s the bottom line. It has for 35 years, so I imagine we will keep on trucking like that.” Photo credit: JPI

Joshua Morrow (Nick, Y&R) is a known prankster at the studio, and it so happens that Camryn Grimes (Mariah) is an easy target for practical jokes. “I will neither confirm nor deny that I was involved in this, but someone was putting a bunch of crazy pictures of random things on the walls of Camryn’s dressing room repeatedly for several weeks,” Morrow reveals. “There was obviously a lot of thought that went into this because it was very ingenious and not just some typical practical joke. It was months in the making and a lot of care and effort went into it because it was really affecting her.” Of course, Grimes immediately suspected Morrow, but he maintained his innocence. “Allegedly I was doing a great job of making Camryn think I wasn’t involved in what I may have or may not have done,” he explains. “However, watching her try to figure out who was behind it was one of the funniest things going on behind the scenes. Watching her fall apart was pretty funny. She would stare at me and go, ‘I know you’re involved in this,’ and I was like, ‘I have no clue. I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ I will agree that it was an awesome practical joke and that whoever was behind it was very, very clever.” Photo credit: JPI

Briana Lane is grateful that she got to spend quality time working with James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) during her run as GH’s Brook Lynn. “That man exudes classiness and charm and is so respectful of everyone around him,” she praises. “He was one of the first people to show me the ropes; my first scene ever on GH was with him and he walked me through how everything worked. He’s polite to everyone; he introduces himself to all the extras and talks to them. He’s just so kind! We have so much in common — his son is into photography, I do photography, he and I are both into music. He actually asked to listen to my music on the first day we were working together, so we shared our music with one another and talked about that, which was really fun. And in scenes, he was so generous and so willing to work the scenes out together and figure them out together. He really likes to rehearse and solve the puzzle of the scene. He’s so great at that, and during our more romantic scenes, he was so respectful and kind. We just had a blast together and he always made me laugh. He’s just such a great time!” Photo credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock