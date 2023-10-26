1998:Craig and Nancy plotted to land Mike in hot water with HR at the hospital by having Nurse Ali seduce him. Mike slept with Ali but fantasized about Carrie. Bo and Hope returned to Salem with Greta, a.k.a. Swamp Girl, who immediately recognized John as a priest she’d once known and revealed that Princess Gina was her mother. Stefano was desperate to get Greta back under his control. With Sami poised to go on trial for Franco’s death, Kate gleefully fired her from Titan. Wheelchair-bound Lucas was crushed when Sami signed custody of Will over to Austin and Carrie. Abe and Lexie hoped to get pregnant. Nicole and Eric’s relationship was on the rocks as she struggled to conceal her past from him, including that new-to-town Taylor was her sister and that her incarcerated father, Paul, had made her do porn films. Photo credit: JPI

2003: Salem reeled from Jack’s demise at the hands of the town’s serial killer. Lexie and Jennifer decided to do a combined funeral for Jack and Abe. Alice saw Tom’s spirit. Murder suspect Rex passed a lie detector test but admitted to Cassie that he had manipulated the results. John learned that the only question Rex didn’t pass was about Tony and Marlena being his parents. Sami and Lucas accused each other of the killings; Will overheard their argument and ran away to the pub. A masked individual attacked Hope in the police station; Bo came to her rescue. Kate told Roman they didn’t have a future. Victor warned Nicole to keep her distance from Brady. Brady and Philip came to blows over Nicole. Mimi cringed over her mother, Bonnie’s, uncouth behavior when they swung by grieving Jennifer’s house. Photo credit: JPI

2008: John in-formed Stefano that he was giving up his claim on the DiMera empire. Marlena had second thoughts about divorcing John. EJ moved a pregnant Nicole into the DiMera mansion. Also pregnant by EJ, Sami asked Lucas to pose as the dad. After deciding against an abortion, Sami was on the verge of telling EJ about the baby when she spied him getting naked with Nicole. Lexie blasted Stefano for his association with crooked Mayor Marino, who was running a smear campaign against Abe. Sami was an eyewitness when an assassin shot Marino dead. As the shooter plotted to take out Sami, Lexie worried that Stefano had ordered the hit on Marino. After tripping over the mayor’s dead body, Nicole clutched her stomach in pain, but insisted she didn’t need medical attention. Lucas and Chloe hit the sheets. Philip punched Daniel in the face for trysting with Kate. Photo credit: JPI

2013: Brady and Kristen decided to move up their wedding date with Eric as their officiant. Eric had fuzzy memories of the night he was drugged and raped. Unaware that Kristen was the true culprit, he accused Nicole of the terrible crime. Theresa doggedly pursued Daniel, who only had eyes for Jennifer. J.J. pleaded guilty at his arraignment for drug possession, vandalism and assault. Chad admitted to Cameron that he had lied about having a fatal brain tumor. Concerned about the safety risk Stefano posed to her family, Sami considered canceling her wedding to EJ. A wheelchair-bound Rafe got closer to his physical therapist, Jordan. Kate ordered a background check on Jordan. Nick pretended to be over his obsession with Gabi, but that was far from the truth. Photo credit: JPI