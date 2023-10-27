1998: Taylor was disturbed by her burgeoning feelings for colleague Pierce, unaware that Brooke had conspired with Pierce’s assistant, Bailey, to get her to fall for Pierce so that Brooke could reclaim Ridge. When Brooke discovered that Bailey had hypnotized Taylor to advance the scheme, she felt guilty and confessed to Pierce. He was crushed that Taylor’s love for him was inauthentic but did the right thing and deprogrammed her. Pregnant and unsure of who the father was, Amber panicked when C.J. told Rick that she’d been involved with Raymond in high school. Amber pressed Rick to marry her right away. Rick met Kimberly Fairchild and was immediately smitten. Photo credit: JPI

2003: Brooke was devastated after seeing Ridge fall into a furnace and had grief sex with Nick. Ridge turned up alive, and Brooke was overjoyed. Nick made plans to sail out of town. Massimo confessed to Stephanie that Sheila claimed he was the father of her daughter Diana. Deacon was distraught that Macy was in a coma; Bridget urged him to pull himself together for Little Eric’s sake. Amber blasted Bridget for badmouthing her to Deacon and Ozzy, and was miffed when Deacon asked her to move out. Thorne and Darla sat by a comatose Macy’s bedside and discussed the implications of Darla’s unexpected pregnancy. Photo credit: JPI

2008: Eric returned to work after a health scare, unaware that Pam had threatened to kill Eric if Donna did not end the marriage. Donna confided in Owen, who told Stephanie about Pam’s behavior. Stephanie warned Donna that her sister was mentally ill. Steph lured Pam out of hiding. At Jack’s first birthday party, Ridge and Brooke got into an argument when he accused her of having inappropriate feelings for Nick. Taylor wondered if she’d made a mistake giving Jack to Brooke, which Brooke thought was a move designed by Taylor to cause Ridge/Brooke complications. Realizing she still loved Ridge, Taylor ended her engagement to Rick. Ridge and Rick came to blows on the Forrester balcony, and Ridge inadvertently sent Rick over the edge. Photo credit: JPI

2013: Customers lined up to see the 40-carat Hope For The Future Diamond at the Forrester boutique, courtesy of Wyatt’s wrangling. As Hope smarted over her recent split from Liam, Wyatt realized that Quinn was behind the anonymous email to Hope about Liam’s video tribute to Steffy, which had prompted Hope’s decision to end things with Liam. Hope returned her engagement ring to Liam and told Brooke she was torn between Liam and Wyatt. Rick and Caroline got engaged, and Maya was jealous, despite her own engagement to Carter. Hope blasted Brooke for cozying up to Bill at Katie’s expense. Photo credit: JPI