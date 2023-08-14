Remembering  the remarkable  accomplishments of the late Nicolas Coster

Soap vet Nicolas Coster (ex-Lionel, SANTA BARBARA et al), who passed away on June 26 at the age of 89, not only left his mark on daytime, but also in films, prime-time and on the stage. Here, we take a look back at some of the highlights of his storied, award-winning career.
1 of 15
An early
portrait.
Photo credit: COURTESY EVERETT COLLECTION
2 of 15
Coster appeared with Diana Van der Vlis and Maurice Evans in No Leave for the Captain in 1959.
Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection
3 of 15
The actor got his start in soaps with Sam Groom (ex-Tom) and Geraldine Fitzgerald (ex-Helen) in 1965 in OUR PRIVATE WORLD, where he played John.
Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection
4 of 15
He also appeared in THE SECRET STORM with (clockwise from top c.) Keith Charles (ex-Nick), Coster (ex-Paul), Lori March (ex-Valerie), Jada Rowland (ex-Amy), Marla Adams (ex-Belle; ex-Dina, Y&R et al) and Christina Crawford (ex-Joan).
Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection
5 of 15
In Happy Birthday Wanda June, Coster worked with Marsha Mason, Steven Paul (c.) and William Hickey in 1970-71.
Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection
6 of 15
With Sada Thompson in 1971 on Broadway in Twigs.
Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection
7 of 15
In the pilot episode of the 1978 sitcom GRANDPA GOES TO WASHINGTON, Coster appeared with Sandra Kerns and James McEachin.
Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection
8 of 15
He starred alongside Cicely Tyson in 1979’s The Concorde... Airport ’79.
Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection
9 of 15
In HARDCASTLE AND MCCORMICK in 1983, Coster worked with Brian Keith (c.) and Daniel Hugh-Kelly.
Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection
10 of 15
With the RYAN’S FOUR cast in 1983, (from l.) Lisa Eilbacher, Timothy Daly, Tom Skerritt, Dirk Blocker and Albert Hall.
Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection
11 of 15
In 1984, he appeared as Anthony, here with Michael Storm (ex-Larry), on ONE LIFE TO LIVE.
Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection
12 of 15
Coster, with Louise Sorel (ex-Augusta et al), first appeared on SANTA BARBARA as Lionel in August 1984.
Photo credit: New World Television
13 of 15
On AS THE WORLD TURNS, Coster portrayed Eduardo Grimaldi, who wed Lisa (Eileen Fulton) in 1994. Also pictured: Kathryn Hays as Kim.
Photo credit: PGP
14 of 15
Coster took home the Daytime Emmy in 2017 for Outstanding Supporting or Guest Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series as Jack on THE BAY.
Photo credit: Shutterstock
15 of 15
In DEAD TO ME, in 2022, Coster had scenes with James Marsden and Frances Conroy.
Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection
An early
portrait.
Photo credit: COURTESY EVERETT COLLECTION
Coster appeared with Diana Van der Vlis and Maurice Evans in No Leave for the Captain in 1959.
Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection
The actor got his start in soaps with Sam Groom (ex-Tom) and Geraldine Fitzgerald (ex-Helen) in 1965 in OUR PRIVATE WORLD, where he played John.
Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection
He also appeared in THE SECRET STORM with (clockwise from top c.) Keith Charles (ex-Nick), Coster (ex-Paul), Lori March (ex-Valerie), Jada Rowland (ex-Amy), Marla Adams (ex-Belle; ex-Dina, Y&R et al) and Christina Crawford (ex-Joan).
Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection
In Happy Birthday Wanda June, Coster worked with Marsha Mason, Steven Paul (c.) and William Hickey in 1970-71.
Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection
With Sada Thompson in 1971 on Broadway in Twigs.
Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection
In the pilot episode of the 1978 sitcom GRANDPA GOES TO WASHINGTON, Coster appeared with Sandra Kerns and James McEachin.
Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection
He starred alongside Cicely Tyson in 1979’s The Concorde... Airport ’79.
Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection
In HARDCASTLE AND MCCORMICK in 1983, Coster worked with Brian Keith (c.) and Daniel Hugh-Kelly.
Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection
With the RYAN’S FOUR cast in 1983, (from l.) Lisa Eilbacher, Timothy Daly, Tom Skerritt, Dirk Blocker and Albert Hall.
Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection
In 1984, he appeared as Anthony, here with Michael Storm (ex-Larry), on ONE LIFE TO LIVE.
Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection
Coster, with Louise Sorel (ex-Augusta et al), first appeared on SANTA BARBARA as Lionel in August 1984.
Photo credit: New World Television
On AS THE WORLD TURNS, Coster portrayed Eduardo Grimaldi, who wed Lisa (Eileen Fulton) in 1994. Also pictured: Kathryn Hays as Kim.
Coster took home the Daytime Emmy in 2017 for Outstanding Supporting or Guest Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series as Jack on THE BAY.
Photo credit: Shutterstock
In DEAD TO ME, in 2022, Coster had scenes with James Marsden and Frances Conroy.
Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection