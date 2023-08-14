Soap vet Nicolas Coster (ex-Lionel, SANTA BARBARA et al), who passed away on June 26 at the age of 89, not only left his mark on daytime, but also in films, prime-time and on the stage. Here, we take a look back at some of the highlights of his storied, award-winning career.

Remembering the remarkable accomplishments of the late Nicolas Coster 1 of 15 Close gallery 1 of 15 An early portrait. Photo credit: COURTESY EVERETT COLLECTION 2 of 15 Coster appeared with Diana Van der Vlis and Maurice Evans in No Leave for the Captain in 1959. Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection 3 of 15 The actor got his start in soaps with Sam Groom (ex-Tom) and Geraldine Fitzgerald (ex-Helen) in 1965 in OUR PRIVATE WORLD, where he played John. Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection 4 of 15 He also appeared in THE SECRET STORM with (clockwise from top c.) Keith Charles (ex-Nick), Coster (ex-Paul), Lori March (ex-Valerie), Jada Rowland (ex-Amy), Marla Adams (ex-Belle; ex-Dina, Y&R et al) and Christina Crawford (ex-Joan). Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection 5 of 15 In Happy Birthday Wanda June, Coster worked with Marsha Mason, Steven Paul (c.) and William Hickey in 1970-71. Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection 6 of 15 With Sada Thompson in 1971 on Broadway in Twigs. Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection 7 of 15 In the pilot episode of the 1978 sitcom GRANDPA GOES TO WASHINGTON, Coster appeared with Sandra Kerns and James McEachin. Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection 8 of 15 He starred alongside Cicely Tyson in 1979’s The Concorde... Airport ’79. Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection 9 of 15 In HARDCASTLE AND MCCORMICK in 1983, Coster worked with Brian Keith (c.) and Daniel Hugh-Kelly. Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection 10 of 15 With the RYAN’S FOUR cast in 1983, (from l.) Lisa Eilbacher, Timothy Daly, Tom Skerritt, Dirk Blocker and Albert Hall. Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection 11 of 15 In 1984, he appeared as Anthony, here with Michael Storm (ex-Larry), on ONE LIFE TO LIVE. Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection 12 of 15 Coster, with Louise Sorel (ex-Augusta et al), first appeared on SANTA BARBARA as Lionel in August 1984. Photo credit: New World Television 13 of 15 On AS THE WORLD TURNS, Coster portrayed Eduardo Grimaldi, who wed Lisa (Eileen Fulton) in 1994. Also pictured: Kathryn Hays as Kim. Photo credit: PGP 14 of 15 Coster took home the Daytime Emmy in 2017 for Outstanding Supporting or Guest Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series as Jack on THE BAY. Photo credit: Shutterstock 15 of 15 In DEAD TO ME, in 2022, Coster had scenes with James Marsden and Frances Conroy. Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection An early portrait. Photo credit: COURTESY EVERETT COLLECTION Coster appeared with Diana Van der Vlis and Maurice Evans in No Leave for the Captain in 1959. Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection The actor got his start in soaps with Sam Groom (ex-Tom) and Geraldine Fitzgerald (ex-Helen) in 1965 in OUR PRIVATE WORLD, where he played John. Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection He also appeared in THE SECRET STORM with (clockwise from top c.) Keith Charles (ex-Nick), Coster (ex-Paul), Lori March (ex-Valerie), Jada Rowland (ex-Amy), Marla Adams (ex-Belle; ex-Dina, Y&R et al) and Christina Crawford (ex-Joan). Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection In Happy Birthday Wanda June, Coster worked with Marsha Mason, Steven Paul (c.) and William Hickey in 1970-71. Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection With Sada Thompson in 1971 on Broadway in Twigs. Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection In the pilot episode of the 1978 sitcom GRANDPA GOES TO WASHINGTON, Coster appeared with Sandra Kerns and James McEachin. Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection He starred alongside Cicely Tyson in 1979’s The Concorde... Airport ’79. Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection In HARDCASTLE AND MCCORMICK in 1983, Coster worked with Brian Keith (c.) and Daniel Hugh-Kelly. Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection With the RYAN’S FOUR cast in 1983, (from l.) Lisa Eilbacher, Timothy Daly, Tom Skerritt, Dirk Blocker and Albert Hall. Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection In 1984, he appeared as Anthony, here with Michael Storm (ex-Larry), on ONE LIFE TO LIVE. Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection Coster, with Louise Sorel (ex-Augusta et al), first appeared on SANTA BARBARA as Lionel in August 1984. Photo credit: New World Television On AS THE WORLD TURNS, Coster portrayed Eduardo Grimaldi, who wed Lisa (Eileen Fulton) in 1994. Also pictured: Kathryn Hays as Kim. Photo credit: PGP Coster took home the Daytime Emmy in 2017 for Outstanding Supporting or Guest Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series as Jack on THE BAY. Photo credit: Shutterstock In DEAD TO ME, in 2022, Coster had scenes with James Marsden and Frances Conroy. Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection