Remembering  the remarkable  accomplishments of the late Nicolas Coster

Soap vet Nicolas Coster (ex-Lionel, SANTA BARBARA et al), who passed away on June 26 at the age of 89, not only left his mark on daytime, but also in films, prime-time and on the stage. Here, we take a look back at some of the highlights of his storied, award-winning career.

An early  portrait.

Coster appeared with Diana Van der Vlis and Maurice Evans in No Leave for the Captain in 1959.

The actor got his start in soaps with Sam Groom (ex-Tom) and Geraldine Fitzgerald (ex-Helen) in 1965 in OUR PRIVATE WORLD, where he played John.

He also appeared in THE SECRET STORM with (clockwise from top c.) Keith Charles (ex-Nick), Coster (ex-Paul), Lori March (ex-Valerie), Jada Rowland (ex-Amy), Marla Adams (ex-Belle; ex-Dina, Y&R et al) and Christina Crawford (ex-Joan).

In Happy Birthday Wanda June, Coster worked with Marsha Mason, Steven Paul (c.) and William Hickey in 1970-71.

With Sada Thompson in 1971 on Broadway in Twigs.

In the pilot episode of the 1978 sitcom GRANDPA GOES TO WASHINGTON, Coster appeared with Sandra Kerns and James McEachin.

He starred alongside Cicely Tyson in 1979’s The Concorde... Airport ’79.

In HARDCASTLE AND MCCORMICK in 1983, Coster worked with Brian Keith (c.) and Daniel Hugh-Kelly.

With the RYAN’S FOUR cast in 1983, (from l.) Lisa Eilbacher, Timothy Daly, Tom Skerritt, Dirk Blocker and Albert Hall.

In 1984, he appeared as Anthony, here with Michael Storm (ex-Larry), on ONE LIFE TO LIVE.

Coster, with Louise Sorel (ex-Augusta et al), first appeared on SANTA BARBARA as Lionel in August 1984.

On AS THE WORLD TURNS, Coster portrayed Eduardo Grimaldi, who wed Lisa (Eileen Fulton) in 1994. Also pictured: Kathryn Hays as Kim.

Coster took home the Daytime Emmy in 2017 for Outstanding Supporting or Guest Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series as Jack on THE BAY.

In DEAD TO ME, in 2022, Coster had scenes with James Marsden and Frances Conroy.

