Relive The Romance Of DAYS's Sarah and Xander

Shady Xander first laid eyes on Sarah when he returned to Salem in 2019 and found her chatting with Sonny in the Kiriakis mansion. He started flirting with her, but she shut him down. After dumping her unfaithful fiancé, Rex, and getting rejected by Eric, Sarah got drunk and slept with Xander. She immediately regretted it. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Sarah got together with Eric, but when his ex, Nicole, returned from the dead, Sarah stepped aside. She then discovered she was pregnant with Eric’s baby; Xander helped her out by pretending that he was the father. Xander delivered Sarah’s baby girl, Mickey, on the side of the road after a car accident. Sadly, the child died upon arriving at the hospital, and Victor ordered Xander to swap her with Kristen and Brady’s healthy daughter, Rachel. Eric eventually learned that he was the bio father of Sarah’s daughter. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Xander and Sarah grew closer, and when he proposed marriage in 2020, she accepted. However, before the nuptials, Eric learned about the baby switch and broke the news to Sarah. Devastated, she dumped Xander and fled to Paris with Mickey, but later relinquished the child (now known as Rachel) to Kristen. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Sarah pushed Xander away for months, but he ultimately won her back. In 2021, the duo proposed to each other on the same day. On the eve of their wedding, Sarah discovered Kristen had escaped from prison and was masquerading as Susan. Kristen countered by abducting Sarah and shipping her off to a private island. Kristen then donned a Sarah mask, set Xander up to find “Sarah” in bed with Rex, and broke up with him. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

While holding Sarah hostage on DiMera island in 2022, Kristen drugged her into believing that she was the late Renee DuMonde. Ultimately, Sarah was rescued, but Gwen — by then posed to marry Xander herself — played very dirty to stop Sarah from recovering her identity. Gwen was busted for her trickery at her would-be wedding to Xander, and Xander procured the antidote that allowed Sarah to finally get her memory back. She and Xander reconciled and married. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Xander vowed to stay on the straight and narrow for Sarah, but soon returned to his criminal ways, prompting Sarah to dump him and turn to Rex. Sarah then discovered she was pregnant with Xander’s baby. She accepted a job in Chicago and left town in an effort to keep her unborn child safe. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com