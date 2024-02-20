Photo Special: 45 Years Of YOUNG AND RESTLESS's Nikki!

Casey (Roberta Leighton, r.), pictured in 1979, was a protective older sister to wild-child Nikki. Photo credit: CBS

In 1979, Nikki tied the knot the first time, saying "I do" to Greg Foster (Wings Hauser). Shortly thereafter, she inked a deal with a modeling agency that was actually a front for a drug and prostitution ring!

Taking a job stripping at the Bayou was life-changing for Nikki. It was there, in 1981, that she first met Victor Newman.

In 1984, Nikki was nearly killed by psycho Rick Daros (Randy Holland). Andy, Paul and Victor came to her rescue. Photo credit: CBS PHOTO ARCHIVES

Nikki wed Victor (Eric Braeden) in a lavish ceremony in 1984. Photo credit: CBS

Nikki and Victor's first marriage crumbled in large part to his pull to Ashley (Eileen Davidson), pictured in 1985. Photo credit: CBS

In 1990, Nikki blindsided Victor by marrying his sworn enemy, Jack (Peter Bergman). An accident caused her to miscarry and develop a dependency on painkillers and alcohol, landing her in rehab in 1991.

Nikki and daughter Victoria (then-Heather Tom) had muddled through the awkwardness of having a shared lover — Cole — by 1994, the year her son Nick (Joshua Morrow) returned home from boarding school. Photo credit: CBS

The honeymoon was over quickly for Nikki and Dr. Joshua Landers (Heath Kizzier), who wed in 1996: His psycho ex-wife, Veronica, killed him and also shot Nikki, who survived. Photo credit: MONTY BRINTON/CBS

Nikki and Victor found their way back to one another, and to the altar, in 2002. Photo credit: Aaron Montgomery/JPI

In 2005, Nikki , along with (from l. ) Victor, Nick, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle), said a sad good-bye to a fatally injured Cassie (Camryn Grimes). Photo credit: Brian Lowe/jpistudios.com

Nikki and Victor anxiously waited to find out the fate of friends and family trapped in the collapsed parking structure at Clear Springs in 2007. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com

After divorcing Victor, Nikki wed mob-connected conman David Chow (Vincent Irizarry) in 2008, a union that wreaked havoc and heartache (including the death of Victor’s pregnant wife, Sabrina). Photo credit: Aaron Montgomery/jpistudios.com

When Victor needed a heart transplant in 2009, Nikki persuaded the Abbotts to donate the organ of brain-dead Colleen. Photo credit: Sean Smith/jpistudios.com

In 2012, Nikki remarried Jack, who had been in a wheelchair since getting shot by Patty. Jack surprised his bride by standing up unassisted to exchange vows. A drunk Sharon crashed the wedding, so Nikki pushed her into the pool. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Shortly after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Nikki entered into holy matrimony with Victor yet again in 2013. The ceremony was marred by Adam taking a bullet intended for the groom. Photo credit: JPI

At Katherine’s celebration of life in 2013, an emotional Nikki bid farewell to her long-time best friend and mother figure. Photo credit: Sean Smith/jpistudios.com

Nikki and fellow recovering alcoholic Neil (Kristoff St. John), pictured in 2015, were there for each other when they struggled with their sobriety. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com

Nikki and Paul (Doug Davidson) reunited with their surprise adult son, Dylan (Steve Burton), and said a painful good-bye to him in 2017 when he entered into the Witness Protection Program. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

In 2018, Nikki, along with (from l.) Phyllis (then-Gina Tognoni), Victoria and Sharon buried J.T. in Chancellor Park, believing Nikki had killed him in defense of Victoria. (He later turned up very much alive.) Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

When Diane (Susan Walters) — who Nikki thought she killed in self-defense in 2011 — returned to town in 2022 and copped to having staged her own death, Nikki was gobsmacked. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com