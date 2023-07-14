Promo banner Promo banner
Watkins

Out And About Gallery

Credit: Jim Warren

Mario Lopez (ex-Christian, B&B) and his children, Dominic and Gia, attended the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles, CA on July 9.

Photo credit: Mega

Ming-Na Wen (ex-Lien, AS THE WORLD TURNS) attended the Los Angeles premiere of Barbie on July 9.

Photo credit: Lisa-AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Karrueche Tran (Vivian, THE BAY) attended the Los Angeles premiere of Barbie on July 9.

Photo credit: AFF/CR/Steven Bergman

Robert Palmer Watkins (ex-Dillon, GH), Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) and Robert Adamson (ex-Noah, Y&R) celebrated the Underwood’s birthday in Studio City, CA on July 12.

Photo credit: Jim Warren

Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R) attended the opening night for Beetlejuice in Los Angeles, CA on July 12.

Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

