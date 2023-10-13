Out And About Gallery

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty ImagesView gallery 5
Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, ALL MY CHILDREN) and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., attended 50 years of Nightmares at Knott’s Scary Farms in Buena Park, CA.
Photo credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Knott's Scary Farm
Ashley Jones (Bridget, B&B) attended the 2023 Step Up Inspiration Awards in Los Angeles, CA.
Photo credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Jacob Young (ex-Rick, B&B et al) took in a performance of Broadway’s Some Like It Hot in New York City.
Photo credit: Steven Bergman
ALL MY CHILDREN’s Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley) and husband Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo), took part in a panel discussion for their show, LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, at PaleyFest in New York City.
Photo credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R) attended the opening night of Hadestown at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.
Photo credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
