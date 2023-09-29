Out And About Gallery

Credit: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage for Project Angel FoodView gallery 5
Lisa Guerrero (ex-Kerry, Y&R et al) attended the Salvation Army of Southern California's Finding A Way Home gala in Beverly Hills, CA.
Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Tamara Braun (Ava, DAYS) attended Project Angel Food’s 2023 Angel Awards.
Photo credit: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage for Project Angel Food
Lily Brooks O’Briant (Lucy, Y&R) attended the 2023 Burbank International Annual Awards Gala in Burbank, CA.
Photo credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Brittany Snow (ex-Susan, GUIDING LIGHT, c.) posed with Colton Underwood and co-author Jaspre Guest at Annabelle’s Book Club LA to sign copies of her new book, September Letters: Finding Strength and Connection in Sharing Our Stories.
Photo credit: Jen Lowery/MEGA
McKenzie Westmore (ex-Sheridan, PASSIONS) attended Los Angeles Magazine’s Best of Beauty Awards in Los Angeles, CA.
Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
