Oh, The Places They'll Go! B&B, DAYS, GH And Y&R Stars On Summer Vacation

2 of 11

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Cameron Mathison

Cameron Mathison (Drew, General Hospital) took in the natural beauty of Arizona with his offspring, Lucas and Leila. "Magical trip through AZ so far with my two loves🥰," he posted on Instagram. "This fall, Lucas is off to London for Foundation Program at Central St Martin fashion designAnd Leila is off to American University in Paris for psychology," he reported. "Every moment is so precious🙏🏼❤️".