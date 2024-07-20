Oh, The Places They'll Go! B&B, DAYS, GH And Y&R Stars On Summer Vacation

From Arizona to New York, from France to Italy, stars from Bold and Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and Young and Restless took advantage of their summer vacations and shared snippets of their journeys on social media. Check out this gallery of stars including B&B’s Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), DAYS’s Carson Boatman (Johnny), GH’s Finola Hughes (Anna) and more.
Photo credit: COURTESY OF JIM WARREN
Finola Hughes (Anna, General Hospital) hung out with a familiar face in Amsterdam — her real-life pal/on-screen archnemesis, Anders Hove (ex-Faison)!
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Cameron Mathison
Cameron Mathison (Drew, General Hospital) took in the natural beauty of Arizona with his offspring, Lucas and Leila. "Magical trip through AZ so far with my two loves🥰," he posted on Instagram. "This fall, Lucas is off to London for Foundation Program at Central St Martin fashion designAnd Leila is off to American University in Paris for psychology," he reported. "Every moment is so precious🙏🏼❤️".
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Eva La Rue
Eva LaRue (Natalia) made the most of General Hospital's summer break by traveling to France. "Kickin’ off the #cotedazur with La Guérite, one of the great beach clubs off the coast of Cannes. Arrive by boat to its own private island," she marveled on Instagram.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Evan Hofer
General Hospital's Evan Hofer (Dex) took a bite out of the Big Apple, including a swing through Grand Central Station. "Dex and the City," he teased on Instagram.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Carson Boatman
Carson Boatman (Johnny, Days of Our Lives) shared a slew of shots on vacation with his sweet family, wife Julana and daughter Ava. He wrote on Instagram, "A little look back at our summer vacation and Ava’s first trip to @lakeoftheozarks."
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Ronn Moss
Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, Bold and Beautiful) and on-screen daughter Ashley Jones (Bridget) have been taking Italy by storm, attending a Andrea Bocelli concert in Tuscany and breaking bread with Ronn Moss (ex-Ridge).
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Melissa Ordway
"Good times and tan lines 🏝️" is how Melissa Ordway (Abby, Young and Restless) captioned this sweet shot alongside her husband, Justin Gaston (ex-Ben, Days of Our Lives).
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Tanisha Harper
What's more stunning, Tanisha Harper (Jordan, General Hospital) or her Parisian backdrop? The chic star captioned her Instagram photo, "Back where she belongs…#paris."
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Lisa LoCicero
Lisa LoCicero (Olivia, General Hospital) took in the City of Lights with her best travel companion, daughter Verity. "Oooh La La! #paris 🇫🇷," she wrote on Instagram.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Zuleyka Silver
"Hawaii is good for the soul 🌺🌴," proclaimed bathing beauty Zuleyka Silver (Audra, Young and Restless) on Instagram.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Laura Wright
Laura Wright (Carly, General Hospital) enjoyed some much-needed relaxation with her significant other, Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter, GH). "Lake life with the Handsome Fella" was her caption on this cozy pic.
