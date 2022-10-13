Luke raped Laura (Genie Francis) at the Campus Disco in 1979. Photo credit: ABC

Luke (Anthony Geary, l.) and Robert (Tristan Rogers) arrived in Vancouver, Canada in 1982 on the hunt for a kidnapped Holly. Photo credit: ABC

In 1999, Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) was stunned when she came face to face with her back-from-the-dead love, Roy DiLucca (A Martinez). Photo credit: ABC

Carly (then-Tamara Braun) and Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) son, Morgan, was born after Sonny accidentally shot her in the head. Photo credit: ABC

In 2006, Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) got the paternity test results on her unborn child and decided to let Jason (Steve Burton) believe that the baby was Lucky’s, not his. Photo credit: ABC

In 2007, DNA test results confirmed that Logan (Josh Duhan) was the biological son of Scotty (Kin Shriner). Photo credit: ABC

In 2008, Robin (Kimberly McCullough) and Patrick’s (Jason Thompson) wedding came to a dramatic halt when the bride went into labor. Photo credit: ABC