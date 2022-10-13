Luke raped Laura (Genie Francis) at the Campus Disco in 1979.
Luke (Anthony Geary, l.) and Robert (Tristan Rogers) arrived in Vancouver, Canada in 1982 on the hunt for a kidnapped Holly.
In 1999, Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) was stunned when she came face to face with her back-from-the-dead love, Roy DiLucca (A Martinez).
Carly (then-Tamara Braun) and Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) son, Morgan, was born after Sonny accidentally shot her in the head.
In 2006, Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) got the paternity test results on her unborn child and decided to let Jason (Steve Burton) believe that the baby was Lucky’s, not his.
In 2007, DNA test results confirmed that Logan (Josh Duhan) was the biological son of Scotty (Kin Shriner).
In 2008, Robin (Kimberly McCullough) and Patrick’s (Jason Thompson) wedding came to a dramatic halt when the bride went into labor.
Jason (Steve Burton) rescued Sam (Kelly Monaco) from a near-drowning in 2017, and she fainted after catching a glimpse of him for the first time since his 2012 presumed death.