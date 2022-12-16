Chavez

Nicholas Chavez (Spencer, GH) dips into his camera roll for Digest

Credit: Courtesy of Nicholas Chavez

Nicholas Chavez (Spencer, GH) dips into his camera roll for Digest
“Ahem ... cowboy? I think you’re on the wrong animal. The horse is out back!”

Photo credit: Courtesy of Nicholas Chavez

“My dad and I playing foosball outside. I was in my Spencer Cassadine era even then.”

Photo credit: Courtesy of Nicholas Chavez

“Spencer Cassadine mischievous side-eye.”

Photo credit: Courtesy of Nicholas Chavez

“My little sister, who loves taking goofy pictures with me.”

Photo credit: Courtesy of Nicholas Chavez

“Siblings are the worst. Just kidding. Love you nerds!”

Photo credit: Courtesy of Nicholas Chavez

“The 1998 Jeep Cherokee I drove while I was living down in Florida. This thing is a beast!”

Photo credit: Courtesy of Nicholas Chavez

“My real mom meeting my reel dad [Marcus Coloma, Nikolas].”

Photo credit: Courtesy of Nicholas Chavez

“My little brother Mikey in front of the Lamborghini he rode in for his homecoming. I see you, Big Time!”

Photo credit: Courtesy of Nicholas Chavez

“Coming in at 6’5” and 300 lbs. — my Uncle Andy: The biggest, baddest GENERAL HOSPITAL fan there is!”

Photo credit: Courtesy of Nicholas Chavez

“Behold! My BATMAN BEYOND action figure! My dream role is to play Terry McGinnis (Bruce Wayne’s successor).”

Photo credit: Courtesy of Nicholas Chavez

