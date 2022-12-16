Nicholas Chavez (Spencer, GH) dips into his camera roll for Digest

Credit: Courtesy of Nicholas ChavezView gallery 10
“Ahem ... cowboy? I think you’re on the wrong animal. The horse is out back!”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Nicholas Chavez
“My dad and I playing foosball outside. I was in my Spencer Cassadine era even then.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Nicholas Chavez
“Spencer Cassadine mischievous side-eye.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Nicholas Chavez
“My little sister, who loves taking goofy pictures with me.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Nicholas Chavez
“Siblings are the worst. Just kidding. Love you nerds!”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Nicholas Chavez
“The 1998 Jeep Cherokee I drove while I was living down in Florida. This thing is a beast!”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Nicholas Chavez
“My real mom meeting my reel dad [Marcus Coloma, Nikolas].”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Nicholas Chavez
“My little brother Mikey in front of the Lamborghini he rode in for his homecoming. I see you, Big Time!”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Nicholas Chavez
“Coming in at 6’5” and 300 lbs. — my Uncle Andy: The biggest, baddest GENERAL HOSPITAL fan there is!”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Nicholas Chavez
“Behold! My BATMAN BEYOND action figure! My dream role is to play Terry McGinnis (Bruce Wayne’s successor).”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Nicholas Chavez
