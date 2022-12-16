Nicholas Chavez (Spencer, GH) dips into his camera roll for Digest

“Ahem ... cowboy? I think you’re on the wrong animal. The horse is out back!” Photo credit: Courtesy of Nicholas Chavez

“My dad and I playing foosball outside. I was in my Spencer Cassadine era even then.” Photo credit: Courtesy of Nicholas Chavez

“Spencer Cassadine mischievous side-eye.” Photo credit: Courtesy of Nicholas Chavez

“My little sister, who loves taking goofy pictures with me.” Photo credit: Courtesy of Nicholas Chavez

“Siblings are the worst. Just kidding. Love you nerds!” Photo credit: Courtesy of Nicholas Chavez

“The 1998 Jeep Cherokee I drove while I was living down in Florida. This thing is a beast!” Photo credit: Courtesy of Nicholas Chavez

“My real mom meeting my reel dad [Marcus Coloma, Nikolas].” Photo credit: Courtesy of Nicholas Chavez

“My little brother Mikey in front of the Lamborghini he rode in for his homecoming. I see you, Big Time!” Photo credit: Courtesy of Nicholas Chavez

“Coming in at 6’5” and 300 lbs. — my Uncle Andy: The biggest, baddest GENERAL HOSPITAL fan there is!” Photo credit: Courtesy of Nicholas Chavez