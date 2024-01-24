My Travel Diary: YOUNG AND RESTLESS's Zuleyka Silver On Her European Adventure

“We first flew into Zurich, where we stayed for a night because we wanted to just relax and rest a bit. This is old town Zurich behind me.” Photo credit: Courtesy of Zuleyka Silver

“The Lindt Chocolate Museum in Zurich.” Photo credit: Courtesy of Zuleyka Silver

“We’re at the Zurich train station. Trains are huge over there, that's how you get around and we wanted to really immerse ourselves in the experience. We ended up taking three trains to Zermatt, Switzerland.” Photo credit: Courtesy of Zuleyka Silver

“Zermatt is a car-free town and very charming and beautiful. We’re on the Gornergrat Bahn [railway].” Photo credit: Courtesy of Zuleyka Silver

“When you’re in the middle of the Swiss Alps, of course, you ski. This has only been my second season of seriously skiing. I've skied before and never knew what I was doing, so I wouldn't say I'm any good, but I’m determined to improve. At Matterhorn Glacier Paradise, I just stuck to the [easy] runs, which were still pretty challenging. I had an instructor for the first day and she was super helpful.” Photo credit: Zuleyka Silver/Instagram

“You literally feel like you're in a postcard because the famous Matterhorn peak is right there.” Photo credit: Courtesy of Zuleyka Silver

“We warmed up with fondue at the Dupont restaurant in Zermatt.” Photo credit: Courtesy of Zuleyka Silver

“We took the Glacier Express from Zermatt to St. Moritz [Switzerland], which is an eight-hour train ride, but it was Nate’s dream to take that train since he was a kid. “ Photo credit: Zuleyka Silver/Instagram

“We boarded at 7:50 a.m., and when it’s that early, all I want is my coffee. Then the makeup goes on and that’s when you can talk to me.” Photo credit: Zuleyka Silver/Instagram

“It is the most scenic train ride ever. It's so beautiful. A 10 out of 10.” Photo credit: Courtesy of Zuleyka Silver

“Some quick shopping in St. Moritz before heading into Germany.” Photo credit: Courtesy of Zuleyka Silver

“Our first stop in Germany was Hamburg, which is really diverse and so eclectic. It almost felt like a San Francisco vibe to me. We didn’t have any set plans so we just walked around and visited this random bakery to have coffee and a pastry. We would try to speak German, which was pretty funny, and the people were really nice — and patient!” Photo credit: Zuleyka Silver/Instagram

“Our next stop was Bremerhaven!” Photo credit: Zuleyka Silver

“We arrived kind of late in the year, so we weren't able to experience a lot of the Christmas markets. We did see one in Zurich, then we came across one in Bremerhaven, which was awesome because we really wanted to experience the different foods. We ate currywurst, brautwurst, and drank Glühweinwith with something that looked like beignets.” Photo credit: Courtesy of Zuleyka Silver

“On another train to Berlin. Surprisingly, we got good weather in Germany and avoided the rain, so we managed to stay dry.” Photo credit: Zuleyka Silver/Instagram