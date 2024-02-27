Melody Thomas Scott And Y&R Friends Give Back To Mark Her Milestone

Thomas Scott exulted on her Instagram, “To my beloved colleagues and friends who joined me yesterday by volunteering to commemorate my 45 years at @youngandrestlesscbs, my many thanks! I love you dearly! To @projectangelfood for providing us the opportunity to give back to our great community. Thank you, [Executive Director] @richardayoub, for your leadership. And to my fans - It’s been 45 years on this extraordinary journey, and I am grateful you continue to come along with me! Keep watching! ❤️" Photo credit: Melody Thomas Scott/Instagram

The actress posed with fellow volunteers (from l.) Colleen Zenk (Jordan), Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren), Lauralee Bell (Christine) and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis). Stafford posted on Instagram, "“This is why we all love Mel so much!! We celebrated @melodythomassco ‘s 45 years on #YR yesterday by giving to others. We volunteered at @projectangelfood putting meals together for those who are not quite able to do it themselves. This was Mel’s idea. She really wanted to celebrate by doing something for others. I was so honored to be a part of it and be contributing to this tremendous group of people!” Photo credit: Melody Thomas Scott/Instagram

Thomas Scott's on-screen husband, Eric Braeden (Victor), was also on hand. Braeden offered praise to Project Angel Food on Instagram, noting, "This organization serves free food to thousands of special needs people all over LA COUNTY! It is MELODY’s ( NIKKI’S) 45th anniversary and she wanted to celebrate it here!” Photo credit: Melody Thomas Scott/Instagram

Bell, pictured with Braeden and Thomas Scott, marveled on Instagram, "As if @melodythomassco isn’t amazing enough, she choose to celebrate her 45th anniversary of @youngandrestlesscbs at @projectangelfood We all felt so special to be a part of her day working for this incredible organization that is life changing to so many!" Photo credit: Eric Braeden/Instagram