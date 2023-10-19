With SANTA BARBARA co-star Lane Davies on location in L.A., 1987: “I was falling madly, and I stress madly, in love with Lane. I walked right into the danger zone trap of intensely working 18 hours a day for years with a brilliantly and vividly written love story [for their characters, Mason and Julia] and not being able to decipher fantasy from what was real. Had I known myself better at the time, I might’ve dodged pitfalls, but I didn’t and instead grew from them.” Photo credit: Bill Nation/Sygma via Getty Images

With Debbi Morgan (ex-Angie, ALL MY CHILDREN et al), with whom she shared Supporting Actress honors at the Daytime Emmys, 1989: “Will never forget that I dreamed it and it happened. Fascinating to me and thus beginning my spiritual journey in the connection between thoughts and manifestation and belief in the connection between heaven and earth.”

With her Soap Opera Digest Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress, 2000: “I loved what I wore. It was the most like me outfit I ever wore.” Photo credit: Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

With daughter Kate and the late Alex Trebek at the Daytime Emmys, 2005: “I took my Kate to every special experience I ever had. Still do. Won’t ever stop.” Photo credit: Robin Platzer/FilmMagic

Drowning in gifts at the GH studio on the occasion of her 10th GH anniversary, 2006: “I’ve repeatedly been clear about my appreciation for supporters. We’re in this together.” Photo credit: Courtesy of Nancy Lee Grahn

Performing with Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) at a breast cancer benefit, 2009: “I love her and loved our little strip together!” Photo credit: Chris Weeks/WireImage

ABC photo shoot with William deVry (ex-Julian), 2014: “Who knew that two AARP members having sex repeatedly on camera would make us the hottest couple in daytime for two straight years. Go 60!” Photo credit: ABC