First PASSIONS shoot, 2002: “When I was looking at this picture, it flooded me with a whole bunch of memories. This shoot was at Burbank Studios, which was then NBC Studios. The security guard was extremely friendly and pointed me down the hallway into the photo session. Kirsten Storms, who was playing Belle on DAYS OF OUR LIVES at the time, was there. She was in the middle of her photo shoot. This was my first television gig, and I was really worried being a replacement character. I was already anticipating backlash. In this picture I can see that I grew my sideburns really long, because Travis [Schuldt], who had been playing Ethan, had those sideburns. So I grew them within the course of a week or something to try to emulate that. I’d never worn my sideburns like that ever.” Photo credit: JPI

PASSIONS shoot with Justin Hartley (ex-Fox), 2003: “I certainly look much more comfortable in this photo than I do in the initial one. I think this is an outtake from the shoot. I love this photograph. It’s just classic Justin and me. It captures our relationship wholeheartedly. We’ve maintained our friendship over the years. We always find time to get together and laugh. We share a sense of humor that is just ridiculously similar. This photo shoot was very typical of PASSIONS back in the day. We didn’t take ourselves too seriously.” Photo credit: JPI

With wife Lisa at the Soap Opera Digest Awards, 2003: “I love the large collar that I’m busting. That was probably because I was heavily influenced by Saturday Night Fever. I loved the movie. What I remember most about the Soap Opera Digest Awards, the first one I went to, is that I was [nominated for] an award [for Outstanding Newcomer]. The year prior, I was actually bartending at the Soap Opera Digest Awards. I was working at a catering company with Lisa. I believe it was La Cuisine Catering Company. We were running out of money in our little North Hollywood apartment, so we decided to bite the bullet and cater. I was one of nine bartenders. We were all in a row, and I was making Cosmopolitans all night for these soap stars. I was like, ‘This is really cool.’ One year later, I’m at the awards, as an actor, standing in line. That’s Hollywood. It can turn on a dime. Lisa was over the moon. We just kept looking at each other, like, ‘How did this happen?’ ” Photo credit: JPI

NBC Daytime Fan Fair in Nashville, 2003: “The Fan Fair was one of my favorite events that we ever collaborated on with NBC because I got to sing a little country. It was one big party and we had such a good time. All you have to do is look at Lindsay Hartley [ex-Theresa, PASSIONS] to realize the kind of energy that was in the room. I believe this was at the Wildhorse Saloon in front of about 600 or 700 fans. The place was packed. I remember singing ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ that night. I sang most of the song to my wife, who was up in the balcony. She always says that that night was one of her favorite moments in our relationship, when I was actually singing to her in a wave of fans. I don’t remember why my shirt was being ripped off. I assume it was to make some money. Maybe it was a charitable idea. I hope so.” Photo credit: JPI

PASSIONS Bollywood sequence with Liza Huber (ex-Gwen), 2006: “This was Theresa’s nightmare. We spent so much money on this dream sequence. Phideaux Xavier directed it. We spent a week in dance rehearsals. There was a cast of about 30 dancers on top of live horses, and we recorded songs in the studio. It was brilliant. I’ll never forget the money [spent]. Even that particular garment that I’m wearing. I was told it cost close to $10,000 or $15,000. Those were back in the days when soaps didn’t have any limits. The whole thing was pretty ornate.” Photo credit: JPI

With his wife, Lisa, and newborn twins Chase and Mason, 2006: “This was one of the most important and blessed days of my life. I never imagined having twins. I remember feeling ridiculously overwhelmed. I know the smile on my face doesn’t show that. I was hoping to God that my new life within the daytime community would be able to provide me with the ability to take care of them because I had made this decision not to pursue law and be a lawyer. The day they were born, they put their little feet in ink and pressed them onto my tank top so I would have it forever. Then, two weeks later, I accidentally washed the shirt and it all came out.” Photo credit: Courtesy of Eric Martsolf

Eric at Dodger Stadium, 2009: “I was asked to sing the national anthem. I’ve done it twice so far at Dodger Stadium. I believe this was my first time. As you can see, I’m pretty thrilled to be there. This was a big moment. If memory serves, the reason I’m pointing to the scoreboard is because I had been so concerned about forgetting the lyrics to the national anthem.” Photo credit: Jeff Gross/Getty Images