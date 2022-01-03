January Hot Photos

Sanchez

Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar, AS THE WORLD TURNS et al) rang in 2022 hosting DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN ‘ EVE live from Puerto Rico with Daddy Yankee.

