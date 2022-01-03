PHOTOS January Hot Photos January 3, 2022 9:16AM Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Credit: ABCView gallery 1 January Hot Photos 1 of 1 Close gallery 1 of 1Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar, AS THE WORLD TURNS et al) rang in 2022 hosting DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN ‘ EVE live from Puerto Rico with Daddy Yankee.Photo credit: ABC Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar, AS THE WORLD TURNS et al) rang in 2022 hosting DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN ‘ EVE live from Puerto Rico with Daddy Yankee.Photo credit: ABC By SOD Filed Under: All My Children, Another World, As The World Turns, Bold and Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, Guiding Light, One Life To Live, Passions, The Young and the Restless Comments