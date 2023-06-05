To mark Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s 15th anniversary as B&B’s Steffy, Digest takes a look back at her colorful past year by year.
1 of 16
2008: Steffy returned home from boarding school in the spring, but that December was devastated when her twin sister, Phoebe (Mackenzie Mauzy), perished after a car accident.
Photo credit: JPI
2 of 16
2009: Rick (then-Kyle Lowder) proposed to Steffy, which enraged her father, Ridge.
Photo credit: JPI
3 of 16
2010: Steffy and Hope (then-Kim Matula) battled for Oliver’s (Zach Conroy) affections.
Photo credit: JPI
4 of 16
2011: Steffy and Liam (Scott Clifton) wed on a mountaintop in Aspen.
Photo credit: JPI
5 of 16
2012: Steffy bid a tearful good-bye to her namesake Stephanie (Susan Flannery).
Photo credit: JPI
6 of 16
2013: Steffy showed up at her second wedding to Liam riding a motorcycle.
Photo credit: JPI
7 of 16
2014: Devastated after a miscarriage, Steffy left the country and moved to Paris.
Photo credit: JPI
8 of 16
2015: Steffy was attacked by Aly (Ashlyn Pearce), which resulted in her cousin’s untimely demise.
Photo credit: JPI
9 of 16
2016: Steffy married Wyatt (Darin Brooks) on the beach in Malibu.
Photo credit: JPI
10 of 16
2017: Steffy and Bill (Don Diamont) found comfort in each other’s arms and had a one-night stand.
Photo credit: JPI
11 of 16
2018: Steffy gave birth her a baby girl, whom she named Kelly after Liam’s late mother.
Photo credit: Instagram
12 of 16
2019: Steffy was unaware that her adopted daughter, Phoebe, was actually Beth, the presumed dead daughter of Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam.
Photo credit: JPI
13 of 16
2020: A despondent Steffy became addicted to painkillers.
Photo credit: JPI
14 of 16
2121: At her wedding to Finn, Steffy was shocked to learn that her husband’s birth mother was Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).
Photo credit: JPI
15 of 16
2022: Steffy was shot in an alley by a deranged Sheila.
Photo credit: JPI
16 of 16
2023: Steffy took a hard line with Hope after realizing she had feelings for Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).
Photo credit: JPI
2008: Steffy returned home from boarding school in the spring, but that December was devastated when her twin sister, Phoebe (Mackenzie Mauzy), perished after a car accident.
2009: Rick (then-Kyle Lowder) proposed to Steffy, which enraged her father, Ridge.
2010: Steffy and Hope (then-Kim Matula) battled for Oliver’s (Zach Conroy) affections.
2011: Steffy and Liam (Scott Clifton) wed on a mountaintop in Aspen.
2012: Steffy bid a tearful good-bye to her namesake Stephanie (Susan Flannery).
2013: Steffy showed up at her second wedding to Liam riding a motorcycle.
2014: Devastated after a miscarriage, Steffy left the country and moved to Paris.
2015: Steffy was attacked by Aly (Ashlyn Pearce), which resulted in her cousin’s untimely demise.
2016: Steffy married Wyatt (Darin Brooks) on the beach in Malibu.
2017: Steffy and Bill (Don Diamont) found comfort in each other’s arms and had a one-night stand.
2018: Steffy gave birth her a baby girl, whom she named Kelly after Liam’s late mother.
2019: Steffy was unaware that her adopted daughter, Phoebe, was actually Beth, the presumed dead daughter of Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam.
2020: A despondent Steffy became addicted to painkillers.
2121: At her wedding to Finn, Steffy was shocked to learn that her husband’s birth mother was Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).
2022: Steffy was shot in an alley by a deranged Sheila.
2023: Steffy took a hard line with Hope after realizing she had feelings for Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).