Jacqueline MacInnes Wood's 15th Anniversary As Steffy

To mark Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s 15th anniversary as B&B’s Steffy, Digest takes a look back at her colorful past year by year.

2008: Steffy returned home from boarding school in the spring, but that December was devastated when her twin sister, Phoebe (Mackenzie Mauzy), perished after a car accident.

Photo credit: JPI

2009: Rick (then-Kyle Lowder) proposed to Steffy, which enraged her father, Ridge.

Photo credit: JPI

2010: Steffy and Hope (then-Kim Matula) battled for Oliver’s (Zach Conroy) affections.

Photo credit: JPI

2011: Steffy and Liam (Scott Clifton) wed on a mountaintop in Aspen.

Photo credit: JPI

2012: Steffy bid a tearful good-bye to her namesake Stephanie (Susan Flannery).

Photo credit: JPI

2013: Steffy showed up at her second wedding to Liam riding a motorcycle.

Photo credit: JPI

2014: Devastated after a miscarriage, Steffy left the country and moved to Paris.

Photo credit: JPI

2015: Steffy was attacked by Aly (Ashlyn Pearce), which resulted in her cousin’s untimely demise.

Photo credit: JPI

2016: Steffy married Wyatt (Darin Brooks) on the beach in Malibu.

Photo credit: JPI

2017: Steffy and Bill (Don Diamont) found comfort in each other’s arms and had a one-night stand.

Photo credit: JPI

2018: Steffy gave birth her a baby girl, whom she named Kelly after Liam’s late mother.

Photo credit: Instagram

2019: Steffy was unaware that her adopted daughter, Phoebe, was actually Beth, the presumed dead daughter of Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam.

Photo credit: JPI

2020: A despondent Steffy became addicted to painkillers.

Photo credit: JPI

2121: At her wedding to Finn, Steffy was shocked to learn that her husband’s birth mother was Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

Photo credit: JPI

2022: Steffy was shot in an alley by a deranged Sheila.

Photo credit: JPI

2023: Steffy took a hard line with Hope after realizing she had feelings for Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Photo credit: JPI

