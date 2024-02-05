"I Do," Take Two: Memorable Second Marriages On DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Doug and Julie Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) took their first trip to the altar in 1976, but their union came to an end just two years later after she was raped by Larry Atwood and pushed her husband away. Doug went on to tie the knot with Lee DuMond in 1979, but he and Julie found their way back to each other. After he obtained a divorce, the pair said “I do” again on May 22, 1981, then took off for a honeymoon in Japan. Photo credit: NBC

Justin and Adrienne Justin (Wally Kurth) and Adrienne (Judi Evans) had a big, fat Greek wedding in the groom’s ancestral land in 1987. However, strife over the Justin’s ties to his Uncle Victor’s crime business caused a divide between the couple, leading to his affair with Anjelica and Adrienne’s fling with Emilio. The pair divorced in 1989, but ended up declaring their love to one another while trapped in a collapsed building rigged by Anjelica. They remarried on June 4, 1990, in a smaller affair attended by family and friends in Salem. Photo credit: NBC

Steve and Kayla The year after Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla’s (Mary Beth Evans) splashy 1988 nuptials, Steve’s “dead” wife, Marina, resurfaced, rendering their own union invalid. A pregnant Kayla encouraged Steve to help Marina on a mission to Italy, hoping she’d grant him a divorce. Things backfired, however, when Marina was murdered and Kayla was sent to prison for the crime (indeed, her arrest derailed her and Steve's first attempt at a nuptial do-over). Eventually, Isabella confessed to being responsible for her sister's death. Once Kayla was freed, she and Steve tied the knot once again on August 13, 1990, with Kayla wearing the original gown from their first wedding. Photo credit: ALICE S. HALL/NBC

Bo and Hope Following Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope’s (Kristian Alfonso) 1985 wedding, in England they lived relatively happily — until Ernesto orchestrated Hope’s “death” in 1990. After Hope (now calling herself Gina) resurfaced in 1995, and Bo married and divorced Billie, the couple reconciled and came to terms with her brainwashed past and surprise pregnancy. Despite knowing the child might be John or Stefano’s, Bo rewed Hope on June 9, 2000, moments before she gave birth to Zack (who, thankfully, turned out to be Bo’s son). Photo credit: Mike Guastella/JPI

Jack and Jennifer Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer’s (Melissa Reeves) 1991 marriage crumbled after their daughter, Abigail, developed aplastic anemia. Realizing he was indirectly responsible for causing it, Jack left his family in 1993. Jack returned in 1994, by which time Jennifer was involved with the dastardly Peter, who she married the following year. Although Peter framed Jack for his "murder" in 1996, he was ultimately proven to be alive and sent to prison. A reunited Jack, Jennifer, and Abby jetted off to Africa, returning to Salem in 2001. On May 27, 2003, the duo remarried at The Penthouse Grill, where Jack surprised his bride by reciting the same words she’d said to him at their first wedding. Photo credit: Jesse Grant/JPI

Austin and Carrie Austin (Austin Peck) and Carrie (Christie Clark) first exchanged “I do’s” in 1997. Their marriage was taxed by Sami’s interference and Austin’s concern for their son, Will, ultimately leading Carrie to have an affair with Mike. The couple divorced in 1999, and Carrie got engaged to Mike and moved to Israel with him. Returning to Salem in 2005, a single Carrie reconnected with Austin. Despite Lucas and Sami plotting to keep them apart, the pair were remarried by a justice of the peace on October 10, 2006, and moved to Switzerland. Photo credit: Paul Skipper/jpistudios.com

John and Marlena John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) first wedding in 1999 was a lavish affair, but they were separated on their honeymoon when “Gina” kidnapped, brainwashed and had sex with the groom. Although the newlyweds reunited, Marlena’s wrongful conviction as The Salem Stalker, and the appearance of her presumed-dead first husband, Alex, kept them apart; the latter negating John and Marlena’s marriage. After Alex really died, the duo tied the knot again on December 7, 2006, at the Fountain of the Seven Sisters in Italy, a magical place the locals believed brought good luck in love. Photo credit: Paul Skipper/jpistudios.com

EJ and Sami To end the Brady/DiMera vendetta, Sami (Alison Sweeney) divorced Lucas and married EJ (James Scott) in 2007, but the union ended in 2008. Although EJ began winning Sami over — resulting in the conception of their daughter, Sydney — the pair moved on, marrying Nicole and Rafe, respectively. When both relationships tanked, Sami and EJ reunited. They remarried on July 2, 2014 — however, having learned of EJ's fling with Abigail, Sami was secretly plotting revenge, coaxing Abigail to be her maid of honor and having EJ arrested for tax evasion after the ceremony so she could run DiMera Enterprises with Kate. Photo credit: jpistudios.com

Sonny and Will After Will and Sonny’s first wedding in 2014, the duo weathered a string of crises, including Nick’s intrusion in their lives, Will’s fling with Sonny’s ex, Paul, and Will’s presumed death. Just as Sonny moved on and was about to marry Paul in 2017, Will turned up alive, albeit with no memory of his past. Sonny granted him a divorce, and Will reconnected with Paul before injecting himself with Dr. Rolf’s serum and regaining all his memories. After Sonny extricated himself from his marriage to the blackmailing Leo, Will, who had a brain tumor, proposed to him from his hospital bed. On June 17, 2019, the duo remarried with Marlena presiding as she had during their first wedding. Photo credit: JPI