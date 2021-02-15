How Your Soap Faves Spent Valentine’s Day

Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B) and his wife, Nikki, captured this sweet shot.
Greg Vaughan (ex-Eric, DAYS) and his fiancée, Angie Harmon, were all smiles.
B&B’s Tanner Novlan (Finn) and wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) celebrated the day together.
Brandon Barash (Jake, DAYS) enjoyed the holiday with his two Valentines; daughter Harper and girlfriend Isabella.
Mishael Morgan (Amanda, Y&R) spent the day with her family: husband Navid, son Niam and daughter Naliyah.
Sofia Mattsson (Sasha, GH) stole a kiss from her fiancé, Tom Payton.
Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, ALL MY CHILDREN) enjoyed a nice dinner with her husband, Helmut Huber.
Denise Richards (Shauna, B&B) shared a kiss with husband Aaron Phyphers.
GH’s Wes Ramsey (Peter) and Laura Wright (Carly) were appropriately decked out in red.
“Falling in love is easy but remaining in love is actually complicated,” noted Lauren Koslow (Kate, DAYS), with hubby Nick Schillace. “Only when we are able to stay in love as time goes by and difficulties arise do we show the true loving power of our hearts. To discover our loved one in a new, exciting light is the true joy of a loving, lasting relationship.”
Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) surprised his wife, Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Amy/Kim, B&B), with a weekend hotel getaway.
Greg Rikaart (Kevin, Y&R) raised a toast to husband Robert Sudduth.
“Happy Valentine’s Day, Babe. I can always lean on you. All my love & all the gushy stuff too💙,” Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS) captioned this shot with wife Lisa.
Rena Sofer (Quinn, B&B) gave fiancé Sanford Bookstaver a peck on the cheek.
Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS) posted this sweet tribute to his wife, Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar, AS THE WORLD TURNS et al), “15 Valentines and counting... thank you for stickin with me all these years.. through thick and thin. my rock. Te amo mucho ❤️”
Jess Walton (Jill, Y&R) and her husband, John, sported matching cowboy hats.
Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, DAYS) and husband Daniel were arm in arm.
“Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life. I’d choose you over and over again if I had the chance !” shared Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R) of beau Chad Duell (Michael, GH). “Thank you for all you are. Growing, learning and loving alongside you has been more incredible that I ever imagined 🙏🏼 love you @duelly
“Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life. I’d choose you over and over again if I had the chance !” shared Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R) of beau Chad Duell (Michael, GH). “Thank you for all you are. Growing, learning and loving alongside you has been more incredible that I ever imagined 🙏🏼 love you @duelly
Matt Cedeno (ex-Brandon, DAYS) and his wife, Erica, had a date night.
