Michael E. Knight was born on May 7 in Princeton, NJ. Photo credit: JPI

He studied theater and philosophy at Wesleyan University. Photo credit: JPI

Knight and James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH) have been friends since they worked together on ALL MY CHILDREN as Tad and Will, respectively, and Knight is the godfather of one of Stuart’s sons. Photo credit: JPI

For his work on AMC, Knight won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actor in 1986 and 1987, and for Supporting Actor in 2001. Photo credit: Stuart Ramson/AP/Shutterstock