Laura Wright was born on September 11 in Clinton, MD.
Wright played Ally Rescott on LOVING (1991-95) and THE CITY (1995-96), and GUIDING LIGHT’s Cassie Layne (1997-2005) before joining GH as Carly in 2005.
Laura is dating her former GH co-star Wes Ramsey (Peter). The two first met while working on GUIDING LIGHT, where he played Sam.
In 2011, Wright won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Carly on GH. Subsequently, she has been nominated in 2012, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022.
The actress has two children, Lauren and John.