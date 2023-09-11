Laura Wright was born on September 11 in Clinton, MD. Photo credit: ABC

Wright played Ally Rescott on LOVING (1991-95) and THE CITY (1995-96), and GUIDING LIGHT’s Cassie Layne (1997-2005) before joining GH as Carly in 2005. Photo credit: ABC

Laura is dating her former GH co-star Wes Ramsey (Peter). The two first met while working on GUIDING LIGHT, where he played Sam. Photo credit: Tasia Wells/Getty Images for Durkin's EcoLuxe Lounge

In 2011, Wright won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Carly on GH. Subsequently, she has been nominated in 2012, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022. Photo credit: ABC