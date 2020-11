Jason Thompson was born on November 20 in St. Albert, Alberta, Canada. Photo credit: CBS

At age 16, Thompson was discovered by a model scout while working at a restaurant in Canada. Photo credit: JPI

He appeared as Miles on MTV’s UNDRESSED in 2000. Photo credit: JPI

Thompson was awarded the Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 2020 Daytime Emmys, after receiving five nominations for his portrayal of Patrick Drake on GH. Photo credit: JPI