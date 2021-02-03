GH Characters Who Discovered Surprise Siblings

Lucky (Jonathan Jackson, near r.) was steamed in 1996 when he discovered the existence of mother Laura’s secret first-born, his half brother, Nikolas (then-Tyler Christopher). Photo credit: ABC

Sonny (Maurice Benard, l.) was floored when Ric (Rick Hearst) revealed in 2003 that they have the same mother, the late Adela. Photo credit: ABC

In 2010, Olivia’s revelation that Sonny sired Dante (Dominic Zamprogna, l.) gave him a slew of sudden half siblings, including Michael (Chad Duell). Photo credit: JPI

Lucas (then-Ryan Carnes) returned to Port Charles in 2014 and found out that Sam (Kelly Monaco) was his half sister via their biological father, Julian. Photo credit: JPI

Nathan (Ryan Paevey) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) found out in 2014 that they were both a product of Obrecht’s womb. In 2018, it was confirmed that they had the same father, Cesar Faison, as well. Photo credit: ABC

Hayden (Rebecca Budig, far l.) and Liz (Rebecca Herbst), pictured in 2019, were initially aghast when they learned in 2016 that they share a father, Jeff Webber. Photo credit: JPI

In 2017, Jason (Steve Burton, l.) and Drew (Billy Miller) found out that they were twins separated at birth. Photo credit: JPI