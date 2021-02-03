GH Characters Who Discovered Surprise Siblings

Lucky (Jonathan Jackson, near r.) was steamed in 1996 when he discovered the existence of mother Laura’s secret first-born, his half brother, Nikolas (then-Tyler Christopher).
Sonny (Maurice Benard, l.) was floored when Ric (Rick Hearst) revealed in 2003 that they have the same mother, the late Adela.
In 2010, Olivia’s revelation that Sonny sired Dante (Dominic Zamprogna, l.) gave him a slew of sudden half siblings, including Michael (Chad Duell).
Lucas (then-Ryan Carnes) returned to Port Charles in 2014 and found out that Sam (Kelly Monaco) was his half sister via their biological father, Julian.
Nathan (Ryan Paevey) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) found out in 2014 that they were both a product of Obrecht’s womb. In 2018, it was confirmed that they had the same father, Cesar Faison, as well.
Hayden (Rebecca Budig, far l.) and Liz (Rebecca Herbst), pictured in 2019, were initially aghast when they learned in 2016 that they share a father, Jeff Webber.
In 2017, Jason (Steve Burton, l.) and Drew (Billy Miller) found out that they were twins separated at birth.
Laura (Genie Francis) was gobsmacked to learn in 2020 that courtesy of her late biological father, Gordon, she had two previously unknown half brothers, Cyrus (Jeff Kober, near r.) and Martin (Michael E. Knight).