GH Celebrates 58th Anniversary

1963: Steve treats his first patient, Angie, the victim of a car crash caused by her beau, Eddie. Phil cheats on wife Jessie with Cynthia. Steve’s fiancée, Peggy, dumps him over his workaholism 1964: Steve meets Audrey. Jessie retracts her divorce papers when she learns she’s pregnant, but miscarries. Eddie rejects Angie, who is pregnant. 1965: Steve and Audrey marry in February. She becomes pregnant via a secret artificial insemination, then miscarries. Jessie dates Lee. Angie and Eddie wed. Phil rapes and impregnates Jessie. 1966: Lee marries Meg and adopts her son, Scotty. Jessie and Phil’s newborn daughter dies and they divorce. 1967: Jessie weds Dr. John Prentice, who dies. She is tried for his murder; Phil exonerates her. Phil and Jessie reconcile. 1968: Steve threatens to quit when board members attempt to block his hiring of a black female surgeon. Phil and Jessie split after he cheats with John’s daughter, Polly. Audrey divorces Steve and goes to Vietnam to work with orphans. 1969: Steve travels to ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Llanview to consult on Meredith’s blood disease. Back from Vietnam, Audrey marries Tom, who rapes and impregnates her. Phil is presumed dead in a plane crash. Jessie weds Peter. Photo credit: ABC

1970: Tough nurse Lucille falls for janitor Al. Alive and using the alias Harold, Phil takes up with Diana, then reconciles with Jessie. 1971: Audrey fibs that her son, Tommy, was stillborn, and stands trial when his babysitter is offed. Pregnant by Phil, Diana weds Peter, then miscarries. 1972: Phil rapes and impregnates Diana, who has a daughter, Martha. Tom kidnaps Tommy, then dies. 1973: Audrey marries Jim after he performs life-saving surgery on Tommy. Phil takes up with Augusta. 1974: Late-in-life lovebirds Lucille and Al marry. Pregnant by Phil, Augusta murders him with a paperweight. 1975: Jessie is tried for Phil’s murder, but Augusta is exposed. Lesley weds Cameron and finds her birth daughter, Laura. 1976: Jeff’s wife, Monica, cheats with his brother, Rick. Steve and Audrey remarry; Tom returns from the dead, invalidating the union. 1977: Alan takes a shine to Monica. Steve learns he is Jeff’s father. Lesley weds Rick. Scotty courts Laura. Steve and Audrey rewed; he adopts Tommy. Diana and Peter adopt Steven Lars, Heather’s secret son by Jeff, and call him P.J. 1978: Alan marries Monica and gives her the mansion. Laura shoots and kills older lover David; Lesley takes the rap. Peter and Diana hire Heather to be P.J.’s nanny. Heather and Jeff wed. Bobbie summons brother Luke to help her land Scotty. 1979: Luke manages the Campus Disco for mafioso Frank Smith. Laura marries Scotty. Luke rapes Laura. Lee weds Gail. Tracy marries Mitch. Heather is institutionalized after overdosing on LSD. Peter dies. Pregnant Monica thinks Rick is the dad and tells Lesley while delirious after delivering Alan, Jr. (A.J.). Photo credit: ABC

1980: Alan plots to kill Monica and Rick. Scott interrupts the wedding of Luke and Jennifer (Frank’s daughter) after learning that Luke raped Laura. Luke and Laura go on the run in search of the Left-Handed Boy and become lovers. Edward disinherits Tracy for trying to prove A.J. isn’t a Quartermaine. Lesley divorces Rick. Monica realizes Alan is A.J.’s father. Luke and Laura send Frank to jail. 1981: Luke, Laura and Robert Scorpio’s quest for the Ice Princess, the world’s largest uncut diamond, pits them against the Cassadines. Luke deactivates the clan’s weather-control machine, saving the world. Luke and Laura wed; Helena places a curse on them. Rick and Lesley remarry. Heather frames Anne for Diana’s murder by writing her name in the victim’s blood. The killer proves to be Heather’s mother, Alice. Alan’s mistress, Susan, gives birth to Jason. 1982: Laura is presumed dead after disappearing into the fog, thanks to David Grey. Using the mystical Sword of Malkuth, Luke offs Grey. Alan and Monica reconcile. Scotty weds Susan. Luke beds con artist Holly. 1983: Luke is temporarily presumed dead in an avalanche. Robert and Holly enter into a green-card marriage, and then fall in love. Edward’s illegitimate son, Jimmy Lee Holt, arrives. Susan is murdered by Lila’s first husband, Crane Tolliver. Laura returns (she’d been kidnapped by Stavros Cassadine) after Luke is elected mayor; they leave town. 1984: Frisco and Felicia fall in love while searching for her heirloom Aztec treasure (Robert, Luke and Laura assist). Laura announces her pregnancy (with Lucky). Bobbie has a hysterectomy and is abused by hubby D.L. Brock. Lesley is killed in a car wreck. Ruby takes over Kelly’s. Blackie goes to jail for Lou’s murder. 1985: Robert is thrown by the arrival of ex-wife Anna and surprise daughter Robin. Tony and Tania wed. Bobbie is charged with D.L.’s murder. Robin is kidnapped by evildoers in P.C.’s Asian Quarter. 1986: Lila revives the Quartermaines’ fortunes with her hit relish, Pickle-Lila. Tony and Tania welcome daughter B.J. Frisco and Felicia wed. Librarian Lucy is revealed as a sex-pot in league with criminal Kevin. Mobster Duke falls for Co-Police Chief Anna. Her partner, Burt Ramsey, is revealed as criminal mastermind Mr. Big. 1987: Tania dies in a hit-and-run. Holly is presumed dead. Duke and Anna wed. Tony marries Lucy. 1988: Tom and Simone become daytime’s first interracial spouses. Frisco is presumed dead on a WSB assignment. Duke and Robert team up to save Anna from psycho Grant Putnam. 1989: Frisco returns from the dead as Felicia marries Colton. Tony and Bobbie wed. Duke fakes his death to protect Anna. Edward dies in a plane crash. Monica unwittingly beds Tracy’s son, Ned. Photo credit: ABC

1990: Casey the Alien lands from the planet Lumina. Frisco and Felicia remarry and welcome baby Maxie. Alan reluctantly weds Lucy. Duke returns, then dies in Anna’s arms. 1991: Jessie passes away. Luke’s look-alike cousin, Bill Eckert, is introduced. Robert’s brother, Mac, arrives. Robert and Anna remarry, as do Alan and Monica. Holly returns from the dead, as does Edward. 1992: Anna, Robert and Faison are presumed dead in a boat explosion. Scotty and Dominique drunkenly wed in Vegas. Ryan stalks Felicia. 1993: Dominique succumbs to a brain tumor, but surrogate Lucy births Scotty and Dom’s daughter, Serena. Luke and Laura return with Lucky. Frank Smith mistakes Bill for Luke and kills him. Frisco and Felicia divorce. 1994: Romance blooms for Robin and Stone, Brenda and Sonny, Kevin and Lucy, and Ned and Lois. Maxie, ill with Kawasaki syndrome, is saved by a heart transplant. The donor is her cousin, B.J., left brain-dead after a school bus crash. Sonny assumes control of the P.C. mob. Lucy hosts the first Nurses’ Ball. Monica battles breast cancer. Luke vanquishes Frank in Puerto Rico; he and Laura welcome baby Lesley Lu (Lulu). 1995: Lois and Ned marry. Stone succumbs to AIDS and Robin gets an HIV-positive diagnosis. Alan and Monica adopt Emily. Lila and Edward’s pooch, Annabelle, and Lucky’s dog, Foster, have a pup, Raoul. Ryan kidnaps Felicia and Frisco’s newborn, Georgie. 1996: Steve dies of a heart attack. Lois and Ned split after daughter Brook Lynn is born. A.J.’s drunk-driving crash leaves Jason brain-damaged; he changes his last name to Morgan and goes to work for Sonny. Seeking revenge on birth mother Bobbie, Carly seduces Tony. Laura’s son by Stavros, Nikolas, arrives, as does Alexis. Brenda elopes with Jax as Sonny’s pregnant wife, Lily, dies in a car bomb blast. Lesley returns from the dead. 1997: Carly and A.J. drunkenly conceive Michael; she names Tony, then Jason, as the dad. Sonny leaves Brenda at the altar and skips town. Monica trysts with evil Dr. Dorman, who gets Em hooked on heroin. Alan battles a pill addiction. 1998: Mac and Felicia tie the knot. Elizabeth and Lucky grow close after she is raped. Lucky learns his dad raped his mom. Bobbie discovers she is Carly’s mother. Brenda is presumed dead. Tony goes crazy and kidnaps Michael. 1999: Ruby dies. Sonny and Carly hit the sheets. Robin spills that A.J. is Michael’s father. Lucky, kidnapped by Helena, is presumed dead. Bobbie’s erstwhile love Roy returns after being presumed dead since 1979. Photo credit: ABC

2000: Sonny and Carly marry. Lucky returns, albeit brainwashed by Faison. Luke and Felicia sleep together. 2001: Luke and Laura divorce. Robin and Anna reunite on ALL MY CHILDREN. Mac and Felicia split; she dallies with Luke, and Laura reconnects with Scott. Helena forces Tony to reanimate cryogenically frozen Stavros, who dies in a struggle with Luke. Liz leaves Lucky at the altar. 2002: Brenda returns from the dead. Jax and Skye marry. Luis Alcazar is murdered. Jennifer Smith kidnaps Luke and Laura, who has a severe mental breakdown upon believ-ing she’d killed Rick. Alexis births Sonny’s daughter, Kristina. Liz falls for Jason. 2003: Jax leaves Brenda at the altar. Alexis is revealed as Alcazar’s killer. Emily conquers breast cancer. Jason weds Courtney. Stefan dies in a struggle with Luke. 2004: Lila dies. Emily and Nikolas marry. Sonny and Carly split; he impregnates Sam, whose baby girl doesn’t make it. Sam and Jason grow close. Sonny learns that he sired Kristina. Ric and Liz divorce; he marries Alexis. Amnesiac Nik is held hostage by look-alike Connor’s crazed wife, Mary. 2005: Ric and Alexis welcome daughter Molly. Luke weds Tracy. Connor rapes Emily; she and Nikolas split. After kidnapping Michael and shooting Alan, A.J. dies. Jax marries Courtney. Carly’s marriage to Alcazar goes bust. Robin returns. 2006: Tony and Courtney die. Jax passes off Courtney’s son by Nik as his own. Robin outs Spencer’s true paternity. Lucas comes out as gay. Robert comes back from the dead. Georgie and Dillon wed. Laura wakes up and remarries Luke, then becomes catatonic again. Patrick falls for Robin. Lucky gets hooked on pills and beds Maxie. Alexis learns Sam is her daughter. Sam sleeps with stepfather Ric; Liz and Jason hit the sheets. 2007: Diego murders Georgie and Emily. Alan dies. Noah and Anna have a fling. Lulu learns that Scott really killed Rick Webber. Carly marries Sonny to avoid testifying against him, then ties the knot with Jax. Lucky and Liz remarry, but Jason is newborn Jake’s father; they divorce and Lucky takes up with Sam. 2008: Jason and Liz date on the sly. Robin gives birth to Emma and marries Patrick. Michael is shot and left comatose. Anthony shoots Kate at her wedding to Sonny. Sonny weds Claudia. Laura goes to France for treatment; Scott follows. 2009: Maxie cheats on Spinelli with Jason-obsessed, homicidal artist Franco. Liz and Nikolas have a secret affair. Michael kills Claudia to protect Carly and Josslyn, her baby by Jax. Sam and Lucky split. Luke learns he has a son, Ethan, by Holly. Kristina’s boyfriend, Kiefer, beats her. Photo credit: JPI

2010: Sonny learns Dante is his son. Michael is raped in jail. Lucky falls off the wagon after learning about Liz and Nikolas. Liz gives birth to Aiden. Patrick cheats on Robin with psycho Lisa. Brenda returns. Tracy and Luke remarry after he admits their first union wasn’t valid. 2011: Brenda and Sonny wed, then split. Jason and Sam marry; Lulu and Dante tie the knot. Liz discovers that Lucky is Aiden’s father. Drunken Luke kills Jake in a hit-and-run. Lisa is murdered. Luke and Tracy divorce. Jason shoots Franco dead after he rapes Sam. Jax and Carly split. 2012: Sam and Jason reunite with son Danny after he is swapped by Heather and Todd. Posing as Duke, Faison kidnaps Robin (who is thought dead by her loved ones) and “kills" Jason. Faison is exposed and the real Duke is revealed to be alive. A.J. returns from the dead. Edward passes away. Mac and Felicia reunite. Lucy returns. Carly and Todd become lovers. 2013: A.J. and Tracy vie for control of ELQ. Laura and Scott return and briefly remarry. Frisco makes a play for Felicia, who remarries Mac. Maxie volunteers to be a surrogate for Lulu and Dante, but gets pregnant by Spinelli and gives birth to Georgie. Lucy hosts the revived Nurses’ Ball. Alexis and Julian, Sam’s birth father, reconnect. Franco returns to town; his brain tumor is removed and he learns that he is Scotty and Heather’s bio child. Robin’s return derails Patrick and Sabrina’s nups. Ava murders Connie (formerly known as Kate). Kiki weds Morgan, but when she strays with Michael, Morgan beds Ava. Britt gives birth to Lulu and Dante’s son, Rocco. 2014: Robin is forced to abandon her family, again. Sonny kills A.J., who he believes offed Connie, and impregnates Ava. Nina briefly steals their baby, Avery. Jason returns (or so it seems), but is left amnesiac and given extensive facial reconstruction after Ava runs him over. He calls himself “Jake” and bonds with Liz; Helena brainwashes him into doing her nefarious bidding. Carly gets engaged to Franco, but beds Sonny, so Franco outs Sonny as A.J.’s killer to an enraged Michael. Kevin and Lucy divorce. Luke’s personality splinters and his evil persona weds an unsuspecting Tracy. 2015: Carly tells “Jake” that he is Jason; he dumps Liz, who concealed the truth. Little Jake returns from the dead. Helena dies. Duke is murdered on orders from Julian; Anna seemingly kills his shooter, Carlos. Morgan is diagnosed as bipolar. Sonny and Carly remarry. Luke discovers the root of his psychological problems (as a teen, he killed both of his parents) and leaves town to find himself. 2016: Patrick and Robin remarry; so do Dante and Lulu, and Sam and Jason. Julian and Alexis, and Brad and Lucas, wed. Nikolas is fatally shot by Valentin Cassadine, who marries Nina. Lulu learns that she is the bio mom of Valentin’s daughter, Charlotte. Alexis and Julian split. Morgan (off his meds, courtesy of Ava) is killed by a car bomb. Kristina sleeps with her female former professor, Parker. 2017: Maxie and Nathan wed, as do Ned and Olivia, and Laura and Kevin. Back-from-the-dead Olivia Jerome is revealed to be Julian’s secret boss; he does a stint in Pentonville. Jason and Sam welcome baby Scout. Tracy leaves town and reunites with Luke. Lee passes away. Carly’s scheming adoptive sis, Nelle, gets pregnant by Michael. The real Jason returns; Sam’s husband is revealed to actually be Jason’s brainwashed twin, Drew. Liz and Franco get engaged. 2018: Drew and Sam legally wed, but he leaves her due to her lingering feelings for Jason. Nathan is killed by his father, Faison, devastating pregnant Maxie, who gives birth to his son, James. Faison dies; Anna recalls giving birth to his child, Peter August, who romances Maxie. Mike is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Ryan returned from the dead, takes over Kevin’s life, beds Ava and murders Kiki. Before going to jail, Nelle gives birth to Michael’s son, Jonah, but Brad passes him off to Lucas as Wiley, the baby they adopted, after the real Wiley passes away from SIDS. Jordan and Curtis wed. Dante leaves town on an undercover mission. 2019: Laura is elected mayor. Franco and Liz marry. Ryan is caught and shipped to Pentonville. Josslyn’s beau, Oscar (Drew’s surprise son), dies from a brain tumor. Kristina gets involved in a cult, Dawn of Day; its leader, Shiloh, meets his end at Sam’s hands, and Kristina is deprogrammed by therapist Neil. Carly and Sonny welcome daughter Donna. Courtesy of Peter, Drew is presumed dead. Anna gets engaged to Finn and suspects her twin, Alex, is Peter’s real bio mom. Hayden briefly returns and introduces Finn to their daughter, Violet. An absentee Dante divorces Lulu. Nina dumps Valentin for passing Michael’s new gal pal, Sasha, off as her missing bio daughter. Drew’s memories are downloaded into Franco, but his own identity is ultimately restored. Brook Lynn returns. Nikolas returns from the dead and, on New Year’s Eve, enters into a marriage of convenience with Ava. Photo credit: JPI