GH Celebrates 15,000 Episodes

On May 12, the cast and crew of GH gathered to celebrate the taping of its milestone 15,000th episode, which will air in June.

Executive Producer Frank Valentini posed with 35 members of the cast. Photo credit: ABC

Genie Francis (Laura) was all smiles with Maurice Benard (Sonny). Photo credit: ABC

Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan) snapped a pic with his on-screen wife. Photo credit: ABC

Valentini and Francis were prepared to serve. Photo credit: ABC

The episode will focus on the character of Laura, who Francis began playing 45 years ago. Photo credit: ABC

Festive balloons and a cake set the mood. Photo credit: ABC

