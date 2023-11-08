Five YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS Couples Who Took A Second Shot At Love

Jack Abbott and Diane Jenkins

Love’s First Bloom:Jack was bedding Diane in 1982 while she was a model for Jabot. She expected to become Mrs. Abbott and was crushed when he married Patty Williams. Their affair continued into his marriage, but eventually Diane realized that Jack was unlikely to commit to her. She left town in 1986 and when she returned 10 years later, she and Jack rekindled their flame. However, she was lured away by Victor, who she married in 1997. He left her for Nikki in 1999 and Diane’s desperate efforts to hang onto Victor by having herself artificially inseminated with his sperm sample backfired; due to a sample swap, she ended up giving birth to Jack’s bio son, Kyle, in 2001. Diane then chased after Jack, but failed in her efforts to win him away from Phyllis.



If At First You Don't Succeed...: Diane was presumed murdered in 2011, but returned, very much alive, in 2022, insisting that she had turned over a new leaf and was seeking forgiveness. It took months for Jack to believe she was truly a changed woman but they eventually fell in love, tying the knot in 2023. Photo credit: AARON MONTGOMERY/JPI

Drucilla Barber and Neil Winters

Love’s First Bloom: The junior executive (Neil) and the opinionated mailroom worker (Dru) literally ran into each other in the Jabot corridors in 1991. It was while they were posing as a couple (as part of a scheme to get together with the then-objectives of their respective desire, Olivia and Nathan, that they fell in love for real. The duo tied the knot in 1993, but her modeling career caused so much tension that Mr. and Mrs. Winters divorced in 1998, and Drucilla moved to Paris with their daughter, Lily.



If At First You Don't Succeed...: In 2002, Drucilla returned to Genoa City with Lily in tow. She and Neil reunited and rewed in 2003. Despite hitting some rough patches — particularly the 2005 reveal that Malcolm, not Neil, sired Lily — the union endured. Tragically, Drucilla was presumed dead after accidentally falling off a cliff in 2007, and Neil passed away in 2019. Photo credit: Aaron Montgomery/JPI

Billy Abbott and Victoria Newman

Love’s First Bloom: Even though their families were sworn enemies, Billy and Victoria fell in love and married in 2010. The union only lasted a year after Billy was exposed for illegally adopting a baby for Victoria. Billy and Victoria divorced in November 2011, but regretted their split and remarried the following Christmas Eve. Sadly, Billy went into a tailspin after the death of his daughter, Delia, putting a strain on his marriage. The couple divorced again in 2014.



If At First You Don't Succeed...: Billy and Victoria decided to give their relationship another go in 2019 and opted for a recommitment ceremony instead of a legal wedding, but the reconciliation didn't last due to Billy's destructive behavior. The couple called it quits yet again in 2020. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Ashley Abbott and Tucker McCall

Love’s First Bloom: Tucker arrived in Genoa City in 2009 and before long, became smitten with Ashley. They took the marital plunge in 2011, but the union was annulled by a judge, so they repeated their vows a few months later. However, Ashley became disillusioned by her husband’s business tactics and the final nail in the marriage's coffin came when she caught him in bed with Yolanda Hamilton, biological mother of his son, Devon. Ashley filed divorce papers and they uncoupled in 2012. Tucker left town the following year.



If At First You Don't Succeed...: Tucker came back to Genoa City in 2022, claiming to have turned over a new leaf. However, it didn’t take long for him to return to his ruthless ways as he tried to take over Chancellor-Winters and Jabot. In the meantime, Tucker vowed to reunite with Ashley, who wasn’t having it. She finally capitulated and they said, “I do” in August, but while on their honeymoon in Paris, Ashley informed her hubby that she no longer wanted to start a cosmetics company with him. He went ballistic and is considering ways to exact revenge. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com