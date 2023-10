In 1989, Beth Chamberlin made her GUIDING LIGHT debut as Beth Raines, who returned to Springfield as an amnesiac alongside Neil Everest, played by Patrick O’Connell, father of musicians Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell. Photo credit: CBS

In 1995, Marcy Walker returned to ALL MY CHILDREN as Liza Colby. Photo credit: ABC

In 1995, Ryan died on ANOTHER WORLD after being shot by his brother, Grant. Photo credit: NBC

In 2003, Jacob Young made his ALL MY CHILDREN debut as JR Chandler. Photo credit: ABC