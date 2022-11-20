FLASHBACK Five Things That Happened On November 20 In Soap History November 20, 2022 7:00AM Share this:TwitterFacebookPinterestEmail Share this:TwitterFacebookPinterestEmailCredit: JPIView gallery 5 Five Things That Happened On November 20 In Soap History 1 of 5 Close gallery 1 of 5In 1978, Anthony Geary debuted as GH’s Luke.Photo credit: ABC2 of 5In 1978, Ed and Rita wed on GUIDING LIGHT.3 of 5In 2012, GH’s Edward Quartermaine passed away.Photo credit: JPI4 of 5In 2015, DAYS’s Bo "died" in Hope’s arms.Photo credit: JPI 5 of 5In 2018, Tajh Bellow debuted as GH’s TJ.Photo credit: ABC Share this:TwitterFacebookPinterestEmail In 1978, Anthony Geary debuted as GH’s Luke.Photo credit: ABCIn 1978, Ed and Rita wed on GUIDING LIGHT.In 2012, GH’s Edward Quartermaine passed away.Photo credit: JPIIn 2015, DAYS’s Bo "died" in Hope’s arms.Photo credit: JPIIn 2018, Tajh Bellow debuted as GH’s TJ.Photo credit: ABC By SOD Filed Under: Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, Guiding Light, Anthony Geary, Deidre Hall, Jacklyn Zeman, Jane Elliot, Leslie Charleson, Peter Reckell Comments