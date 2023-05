In 1983, Krista Tesreau made her GUIDING LIGHT debut as Melinda Sue Lewis, better known as Mindy.

In 1988, ALL MY CHILDREN’s Stuart and Cindy wed. Photo credit: ABC

In 1997, GH’s Brenda ended things with Jax and reunited with Sonny on the docks. Photo credit: ABC

In 2005, AMC’s Kendall revealed to Greenlee that she had eloped with Zach. Photo credit: ABC