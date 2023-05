In 1960, Eileen Fulton debuted as Lisa on AS THE WORLD TURNS.

In 1994, B.J.’s family said good-bye to her after she was declared brain-dead on GH. Photo credit: ABC

In 1995, ATWT’s Lily gave birth to her first child, son Luke. Photo credit: PGP

In 2005, Y&R’s Michael proposed to Lauren. Photo credit: JPI