In 1987, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Tina went over the Igazu Falls in Argentina. Photo credit: ABC

In 1989, DAYS legend Joseph Mascolo (ex-Stefano) made his GH debut as Nicholas Van Buren, also known as Domino. Photo credit: ABC

In 1987, ANOTHER WORLD’s Donna and Michael wed. Photo credit: NBC

In 2004, Smokey Robinson performed on Y&R. Photo credit: JPI