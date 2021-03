In 1991, Y&R’s Nina shot her murderous husband, David, five times. Photo credit: CBS

In 1997, Sonny and Brenda made love in the cave they were trapped in on GH. Photo credit: ABC

In 1995, Felicia gave birth to Georgie on GH. Photo credit: ABC

In 2005, Y&R’s Drucilla and Malcolm learned that he was definitely Lily’s biological father. Photo credit: JPI