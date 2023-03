In 1986, Y&R’s John angrily confronted Jack after learning of Jack’s affair with Jill. Photo credit: CBS

In 1997, Nick and Sharon welcomed son Noah on Y&R. Photo credit: JPI

In 1995, Jake showed up at his own funeral on ANOTHER WORLD. Photo credit: PGP

In 2006, AS THE WORLD TURNS’s Noah came out as gay to Jade. Photo credit: JPI