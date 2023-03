In 1987, Jane Elliot made her DAYS debut as Angelica. Photo credit: NBC

In 1987, Tania Jones died after being struck by a car on GH. Photo credit: ABC

In 1988, Tina and Max’s wedding went up in smoke when the bride uttered Cord’s name at the altar on ONE LIFE TO LIVE. Photo credit: ABC

In 2009, Carly and Jax renewed their vows on GH. Photo credit: ABC