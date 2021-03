In 1971, Erika Slezak made her ONE LIFE TO LIVE debut as Victoria Lord. Photo credit: ABC

In 1989, Jane Elliot returned to GH as Tracy Quartermaine. Photo credit: ABC

In 2003, GH’s Alexis was declared not guilty of Alcazar’s murder by reason of temporary insanity. Photo credit: ABC

In 2008, ALL MY CHILDREN’s Erica was sent to jail for insider trading. Photo credit: ABC