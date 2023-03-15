FLASHBACK Five Things That Happened On March 15 In Soap History March 15, 2023 9:30AM Credit: JPIView gallery 5 Five Things That Happened On March 15 In Soap History 1 of 5 Close gallery 1 of 5In 1992, AS THE WORLD TURNS’s Larry proposed to Susan.Photo credit: PGP2 of 5In 2000, PASSIONS’s Tabitha ordered Charity to kill Miguel.Photo credit: JPI3 of 5In 2004, Nick proposed to Brooke on B&B.Photo credit: JPI4 of 5In 2013, Gabi wed Nick on DAYS.Photo credit: JPI 5 of 5In 2016, Chad and Abigail tied the knot on DAYS.Photo credit: JPI In 1992, AS THE WORLD TURNS’s Larry proposed to Susan.Photo credit: PGPIn 2000, PASSIONS’s Tabitha ordered Charity to kill Miguel.Photo credit: JPIIn 2004, Nick proposed to Brooke on B&B.Photo credit: JPIIn 2013, Gabi wed Nick on DAYS.Photo credit: JPIIn 2016, Chad and Abigail tied the knot on DAYS.Photo credit: JPI By SOD Filed Under: As The World Turns, Bold and Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, Passions, Billy Flynn, Blake Berris, Camila Banus, Jack Wagner, Juliet Mills, Kate Mansi, Katherine Kelly Lang Comments