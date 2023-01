In 1983, GH’s Holly learned that she was pregnant with Luke’s baby. Photo credit: ABC

In 1986, Drake Hogestyn (John) made his DAYS debut. Photo credit: NBC

In 1992, Susan Haskell debuted as ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Marty Saybrooke. Photo credit: ABC

In 2005, GH’s Emily shot and killed her rapist, Connor Bishop, in self-defense. Photo credit: ABC