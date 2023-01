In 1987, Larkin Malloy aired for the final time as GUIDING LIGHT’s Kyle Sampson. Photo credit: CBS

In 1990, B&B’s Ridge and Caroline wed. Photo credit: CBS

In 1991, Michael O’Leary exited GUIDING LIGHT as Rick Bauer. Photo credit: PGP

In 1999, DAYS’s John and Marlena remarried in his hospital room. Photo credit: NBC