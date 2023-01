In 1993, Alison Sweeney made her DAYS debut as Sami. Photo credit: NBC

In 1997, Beth Ehlers returned to GUIDING LIGHT as Harley Cooper. Photo credit: PGP

In 2004, Jackson and Erica got engaged on ALL MY CHILDREN. Photo credit: ABC

In 2005, John Reilly made his PASSIONS debut as Alistair Crane. Photo credit: JPI