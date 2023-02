In 1992, Ned married Jenny on GH. Photo credit: ABC

In 1994, Derek and Mimi wed on ALL MY CHILDREN. Photo credit: ABC

In 1995, Vivian gave birth to Kate and Victor’s biological son, Philip. Photo credit: NBC

In 1997, Susan and Stefano’s son, EJ DiMera (birth name: Elvis), was born on DAYS. Photo credit: JPI