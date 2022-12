In 1981, Rick and Lesley remarried on GH. Photo credit: ABC

In 1993, Rena Sofer debuted on GH as Lois Cerullo. Photo credit: ABC

In 2004, B&B’s Deacon was named vice president of Jackie M Designs. Photo credit: JPI

In 2006, Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie, DAYS) reprised her previous Y&R role, Joanna, who paid a surprise visit to daughter Lauren. Photo credit: JPI