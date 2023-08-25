Five Things That Happened On August 25 In Soap History

In 1987, AS THE WORLD TURNS’s Holden tracked Lily down in Montana with big news: They are not biologically related. Photo credit: STEVE PREZANT/CBS

In 1995, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Luna passed away after being shot, leaving Max a widower. Photo credit: ABC

In 2009, GH’s Sam and Jason, who had broken up, made love while searching for Kristina and Michael. Photo credit: ABC

In 2011, Robin Strasser aired for the final time on OLTL as Dorian. Photo credit: JPI