Five Things That Happened On August 18 In Soap History

In 1981, Kelly and Morgan wed on GUIDING LIGHT.
In 1988, AS THE WORLD TURNS’s Hank (pictured with Barbara) came out as gay to Iva.
In 1989, Lucas was born on GH.
In 2006, John Abbott passed away on Y&R.
In 2008, Jana and Kevin wed on Y&R.
