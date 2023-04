In 1994, Nathan Fillion made his ONE LIFE TO LIVE debut as Joey. Photo credit: ABC

In 1995, Jack Wagner reprised the role of GH’s Frisco. Photo credit: ABC

In 2000, Martha Byrne made her AS THE WORLD TURNS debut as Rose, Lily’s surprise twin. Photo credit: PGP

In 2006, the Daytime Emmys were held in Los Angeles for the first time. GH took home the prize for Outstanding Daytime Drama.