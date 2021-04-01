Five Things That Happened On April 1 In Soap History

Credit: New World TelevisionView gallery 5
1 of 5
In 1963, GH debuted on ABC, and THE DOCTORS premiered on NBC.
2 of 5
In 1980, GUIDING LIGHT’s Roger fell off a cliff to his presumed death.
3 of 5
In 1988, SANTA BARBARA’s Cruz and Eden wed.
Photo credit: New World Television
4 of 5
In 1997, Michael Park made his AS THE WORLD TURNS debut as Jack Snyder.
Photo credit: PGP
5 of 5
In 2016, B&B’s Steffy and Wyatt said, “I do.”
Photo credit: JPI
In 1963, GH debuted on ABC, and THE DOCTORS premiered on NBC.
In 1980, GUIDING LIGHT’s Roger fell off a cliff to his presumed death.
In 1988, SANTA BARBARA’s Cruz and Eden wed.
Photo credit: New World Television
In 1997, Michael Park made his AS THE WORLD TURNS debut as Jack Snyder.
In 2016, B&B’s Steffy and Wyatt said, “I do.”