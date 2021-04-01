Eden

FLASHBACK

Five Things That Happened On April 1 In Soap History

Credit: New World Television

In 1963, GH debuted on ABC, and THE DOCTORS premiered on NBC.
In 1980, GUIDING LIGHT’s Roger fell off a cliff to his presumed death.
In 1988, SANTA BARBARA’s Cruz and Eden wed.

Photo credit: New World Television

In 1997, Michael Park made his AS THE WORLD TURNS debut as Jack Snyder.

Photo credit: PGP

In 2016, B&B’s Steffy and Wyatt said, “I do.”

Photo credit: JPI

