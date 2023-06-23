Promo banner Promo banner
Five Things That Happened June 23 In Soap History

GH

Credit: ABC

In 1989, GH’s Felicia fainted upon seeing a back-from-the-dead Frisco.

Photo credit: ABC

In 1994, the inaugural Nurses’ Ball began on GH.

Photo credit: ABC

In 2008, Y&R’s Victor wed Sabrina.

Photo credit: JPI

In 2010, DAYS’s Alice Horton passed away.

Photo credit: JPI

In 2011, Freddie Smith debuted as DAYS’s Sonny.

Photo credit: JPI

