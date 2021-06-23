FLASHBACK Five Things That Happened June 23 In Soap History June 23, 2021 9:13AM Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Credit: ABCView gallery 5 “ Five Things That Happened June 23 In Soap History 1 of 5 Close gallery 1 of 5In 1989, GH’s Felicia fainted upon seeing a back-from-the-dead Frisco.Photo credit: ABC2 of 5In 2008, Y&R’s Victor wed Sabrina.Photo credit: JPI3 of 5In 2008, GH’s Sonny and Kate got engaged.Photo credit: ABC4 of 5In 2010, DAYS’s Alice Horton passed away.Photo credit: JPI 5 of 5In 2011, Freddie Smith debuted as DAYS’s Sonny.Photo credit: JPI Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) In 1989, GH’s Felicia fainted upon seeing a back-from-the-dead Frisco.Photo credit: ABCIn 2008, Y&R’s Victor wed Sabrina.Photo credit: JPIIn 2008, GH’s Sonny and Kate got engaged.Photo credit: ABCIn 2010, DAYS’s Alice Horton passed away.Photo credit: JPIIn 2011, Freddie Smith debuted as DAYS’s Sonny.Photo credit: JPI By SOD Filed Under: Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, Chandler Massey, Eric Braeden, Frances Reid, Freddie Smith, Jack Wagner, Kate Mansi, Kristina Wagner, Maurice Benard Comments