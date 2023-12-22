Five Memorable YOUNG AND RESTLESS Christmases

During an emotional low point for the holiday season of 2008, Michael (Christian J. LeBlanc, with Tracey E. Bregman, Lauren) wondered if everyone in his life would be better off if he had never been born. Paul appeared before Michael as his spirit guide and gave the legal eagle a peek into a drastically altered present if he had never existed. Danny would’ve died because Michael wasn’t around to donate a life-saving kidney, Paul and Christine would also be dead since there was no one to save them from Isabella as Michael did, Gloria was now a charwoman scrubbing the floors of Jabot, and Kevin was hopelessly locked up in a mental hospital. Michael woke up grateful to be alive, and celebrated a merry Christmas with Lauren and family. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com

In 2010, Victor (Eric Braeden) had pushed away his family and was stewing alone for the holiday. He was visited by his dead dad Albert, who predicted Victor would become a bitter lonely man — just like his father. In a Scrooge-like tale, Victor was visited by three spirits, the first was his late wife, Hope (Signy Coleman), who transported him to the orphanage where his mother abandoned him as a little boy. Hope pointed out to Victor how Nikki gave him love and a family. Next, another dead spouse, Sabrina, showed Victor how his kids, grandchildren and Nikki were celebrating without him to prove they could carry on without him. The last spirit, wearing a hooded robe with face concealed, opened up a view to the future where Nikki was happily married to Jack, Nick had become just as bitter and work-obsessed like his father and Sharon was mourning Adam, who had died. The hooded figure turned out to be Colleen, who was upset that Victor wasn't taking care of her heart that was donated to him. Victor snapped out of his nightmare, and happily brought gifts and good cheer to his loved ones. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com

In 2011, a beautiful blonde woman (Melissa Yeager, r.) introduced herself to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) as her guardian angel, dispatched by the late John Abbott and Douglas Austin to offer La Newman guidance. Because she couldn’t stop drinking (she had just plowed her car into a snowbank on her way to Victoria and Billy’s wedding), the recovering Nikki deemed herself useless. However, through a series of meaningful flashbacks, the angel proved just how much Nikki’s family and friends truly love and needed her. Just before the angel disappeared, she revealed herself as Nikki’s mother, Barbara, who had died in a car accident when Nikki was a teenager. Nikki then woke up and was thrilled that she didn’t miss her daughter’s Christmas Eve nuptials after all and was present when the couple tied the knot. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com

This stand-alone episode in 2017 centered around four vignettes, each based on a classic Christmas song. In “We Three Kings,” a hymn about giving gifts, Sharon and daughter Mariah were stumped about what to buy for each other. Finally, Sharon was overwhelmed by the simple ornament Mariah gave which said "Mom" while Mariah was touched when Sharon handed over a snow globe that belonged to Mariah's late sister, Cassie. For "What Child Is This", Hilary (Mishael Morgan, near l., with Bryton James, Devon, and Camryn Grimes, Mariah) had a hard time shaking her bah-humbug attitude while interviewing Devon on TV for his charity toy drive. When he started reading children's letters, Hilary was astounded that one sounded like the missive she had written as a little girl. The letter turned out to be hers sent by her Sunday school teacher, who had held onto the letter all these years. Hilary snapped out of her dreary mood and celebrated the rest of the day with Devon and Mariah. For “The 12 Days of Christmas” Phyllis tried to hide her disappointment that her gift from Billy didn't arrive in time. Just as Phyllis assured him that she was happy that they were together, Billy's gift arrived: A partridge in a pear tree from which hung a pouch that contained five golden rings. In “Angels We Have Heard on High”, Nikki met a homeless woman named Kathy who seemed oddly familiar. When they parted company, Nikki realized that Kathy was somehow a version of the late Katherine Chancellor sent to brighten Nikki's sagging Christmas spirit. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com