The week of September 2 will have some shocks on the soaps. Get a sneak peek of next week’s twists with this photo gallery and see what’s coming up on Days of our Lives, Bold and Beautiful, General Hospital and Young and Restless. You’ll see a few images that will tease what is ahead, featuring family bonding on GH, Taylor in the thick of things on B&B and more. Click on the gallery to see what’s coming up.

First Look Photos Spoilers Pics For The Week of September 9 1 of 11 Close gallery 1 of 11 Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com Rafe's (Galen Gering) eyes appear to be open on Days of our Lives, but what is exactly going on with him? Jada (Elia Cantu, l.) and Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) have to be relieved and perhaps worried as well with this new development. 2 of 11 Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang, l.) looks a bit shocked by what a seemingly upset Taylor (Rebecca Budig) is saying to her on Bold and Beautiful. These two spent far more time as love rivals than as friends over the years but do they have a common goal right now? 3 of 11 Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com Kyle (Michael Mealor) didn't accept his father's apology for everything that's gone wrong between them on Young and Restless — will Diane (Susan Walters) have any better luck? She suspects she's the reason he's really angry at them. 4 of 11 Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci On General Hospital, Michael (Chad Duell, l.) is with Kristina (Kate Mansi) as moral support when she tells her father Sonny (Maurice Benard) about what she did with his gun. How will Sonny react? 5 of 11 Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com Eric (Greg Vaughan) reunites with Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) during his visit back at DAYS and is there to comfort her during some tough times. These two have been through a lot. 6 of 11 Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com Parent Trap sequel? Will (Crew Morrow, l.) may not have a B&B twin but it looks like he attempts to play matchmaker for Bill (Don Diamont) and Katie (Heather Tom). Will it work? 7 of 11 Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com Y&R's Billy (Jason Thompson, l.) looks like he's rubbing something in at Devon's (Bryton James) expense. Does this have anything to do with Devon's sister, Lily, whom Billy fired? 8 of 11 Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci Which of their common interests — TJ and Molly, or Heather Webber’s case — might GH's Curtis (Donnell Turner, l.) and Ric (Rick Hearst) be discussing? 9 of 11 Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com Could DAYS's longtime rivals and bitter enemies Marlena (Deidre Hall, l.) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) finally be on the same page? They both certainly care about Brady. 10 of 11 Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com Finn (Tanner Novlan, l.) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, r.) enjoy a warm B&B reunion with their children, Hayes (Alexander/Chase Banks) and Kelly (Sophia Paras). 11 of 11 Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com Oh my! That's quite a kiss that Y&R exes Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) are enjoying there! Or is it really just Sharon enjoying... in a fantasy again? 